Donald Trump says Ron DeSantis ‘falling like a rock’ in polls

Donald Trump issued familiar denunciations of Ron DeSantis in Michigan Sunday.

Addressing the Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner, Trump took the Florida Governor to task for plummeting in the polls, saying that DeSantis’ paucity of “personality” was to blame.

“He’s doing good,” Trump snarked. “He’s falling like a rock.”

“People are getting to know him. They know he’s got no personality. He’s got to have a little personality. Not much but a little,” Trump quipped.

Trump went on to list various polls, including a Big Village survey where he’s up “56 to 15 for DeSanctimonious,” as well as CBS News and Harvard-Harris polls showing large margins, and a New Hampshire poll as well.

He also noted that he got “more than a million votes more than DeSanctimonious,” comparing his 2020 vote share to what DeSantis got in the 2022 midterm. And he explained the “DeSanctimonious” sobriquet.

“The reason I call him that is he was dead in the water. Couldn’t have gotten elected; he came begging for my endorsement. I gave him the endorsement,” Trump said, telling the story of 2018 again, before describing DeSantis’ apostasy.

“He won and they said, ‘Would you run against the President?’ He said I have no comment. I said that means he’s running,” Trump summarized.

“This guy. We get him elected. Then he says, yes, I’ll run, I don’t know. They say loyalty doesn’t matter in this business,” Trump added. “I think loyalty matters a lot.”

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump up 53% to 22% in a crowded field, and 57% to 35% when the field is cut to just Trump and DeSantis.