New Ron DeSantis super PAC ad takes a poke at ‘woke’

The war on “woke” takes center stage in the latest ad from a super PAC backing Ron DeSantis’ bid for President.

Never Back Down’s new 30-second spot depicts the Governor as an uncompromising fighter in this battle, using rally footage, a stentorian male voiceover and DeSantis’ own words to make its point.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging a war on ‘woke’ and winning,” the narration begins, giving way quickly to DeSantis’ remarks.

“‘Woke’ is an existential threat to our society. I mean, it’s an attack on truth. It’s a form of cultural Marxism,” the Governor contends.

The narration credits DeSantis with “protecting children from mutilation and indoctrination,” complementing a graphic featuring him signing a “Florida ban on transgender treatment for minors.”

As a graphic hails DeSantis for slamming the “woke” Walt Disney Co., the narrator lauds the Governor for “standing up to ‘woke’ corporations.”

“He’s drawn the line and said enough is enough,” adds endorser Riley Gaines, a female college athlete who backs the Governor after his moves to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports in Florida.

“DeSantis is fearless, fighting for our kids, fighting for our values and winning. That’s the conservative road map for America,” the narrator adds.

The Governor finds the deleterious impacts of what he has called the “woke mind virus” everywhere he goes, including a recent fundraising trip to San Francisco.

“When ‘woke’ overtakes our criminal justice system — like it has in San Francisco, like it has in Los Angeles — the average person becomes less safe in their communities as a result,” said DeSantis at the Faith and Freedom Conference Friday, as reported by HuffPost.

“Don’t tell me it doesn’t affect people’s lives. I was just in San Francisco. I saw — in 20 minutes on the ground — people defecating on the sidewalk. I saw people using fentanyl. I saw people smoking crack right there in the open, right there on the street. It was a civilization in decay.”

Fox News reports that the campaign will spend more than $1 million airing the spot in Iowa and South Carolina, two states where DeSantis is struggling, according to polls. Donald Trump leads on average by more than 20 points in both states.

See the new ad below.