Poll: 3 out of 4 Jewish voters disapprove of Ron DeSantis

New national polling suggests Gov. Ron DeSantis wouldn’t get a warm welcome from Jewish voters if he were the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

A survey released by the Jewish Electoral Institute shows the Florida Governor with 76% disapproval among Jewish voters, against a 21% favorable rating.

Respondents were asked to “rate your feelings toward some people, groups, and countries, with 100 meaning a very warm, favorable feeling; 0 meaning a very cold, unfavorable feeling; and 50 meaning not particularly warm or cold. You can use any number from 0 to 100.”

The “mean” number respondents attributed to DeSantis was 22.

DeSantis’ disapproval among Jewish voters is second only to GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump, who was at 80% disapproval against 19% approval, with a “mean” number of 18.

The GOP, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all are underwater, but are less unpopular than DeSantis or Trump. The Democratic Party and President Joe Biden were regarded considerably more favorably, with Biden touting 63% approval against 33% disapproval, performing better than any other entity polled.

The poll did not test a Biden versus DeSantis General Election. Against Trump, the current President is up 72% to 22%, however.

The survey was conducted by GBAO Strategies between June 4 and June 11. It included interviews with 800 self-identified Jewish voters, and was a +46 Democratic survey.

DeSantis has made two trips to Israel as Governor, and has been a staunch critic of the Biden administration’s Israel policy, including a failure to invite Netanyahu to the White House.

“I mean, they’re more interested in kowtowing to Iran than standing by our allies. And so, you know, my view as President would be we’re going to have a really strong U.S.-Israel relationship, and that’ll be something that Americans can be proud of,” he told Israel Hayom last week.

DeSantis also said Biden wasn’t “fully committed” to keeping the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem during the same interview. Yet despite these cautions, it appears the Jewish vote is Biden’s to lose in 2024.