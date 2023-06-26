June 26, 2023
Poll: 3 out of 4 Jewish voters disapprove of Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis announced he will be blacklisting the short-term hospitality service Airbnb in Florida, a response to the company’s exclusion of Judea and Samaria Israeli settlements from their listings.

A.G. Gancarski
June 26, 2023

Ron DeSantis Airbnb blacklist
Only Donald Trump does worse.

New national polling suggests Gov. Ron DeSantis wouldn’t get a warm welcome from Jewish voters if he were the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

A survey released by the Jewish Electoral Institute shows the Florida Governor with 76% disapproval among Jewish voters, against a 21% favorable rating.

Respondents were asked to “rate your feelings toward some people, groups, and countries, with 100 meaning a very warm, favorable feeling; 0 meaning a very cold, unfavorable feeling; and 50 meaning not particularly warm or cold. You can use any number from 0 to 100.”

The “mean” number respondents attributed to DeSantis was 22.

DeSantis’ disapproval among Jewish voters is second only to GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump, who was at 80% disapproval against 19% approval, with a “mean” number of 18.

The GOP, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all are underwater, but are less unpopular than DeSantis or Trump. The Democratic Party and President Joe Biden were regarded considerably more favorably, with Biden touting 63% approval against 33% disapproval, performing better than any other entity polled.

The poll did not test a Biden versus DeSantis General Election. Against Trump, the current President is up 72% to 22%, however.

The survey was conducted by GBAO Strategies between June 4 and June 11. It included interviews with 800 self-identified Jewish voters, and was a +46 Democratic survey.

DeSantis has made two trips to Israel as Governor, and has been a staunch critic of the Biden administration’s Israel policy, including a failure to invite Netanyahu to the White House.

“I mean, they’re more interested in kowtowing to Iran than standing by our allies. And so, you know, my view as President would be we’re going to have a really strong U.S.-Israel relationship, and that’ll be something that Americans can be proud of,” he told Israel Hayom last week.

DeSantis also said Biden wasn’t “fully committed” to keeping the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem during the same interview. Yet despite these cautions, it appears the Jewish vote is Biden’s to lose in 2024.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • Jay Smif

    June 26, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Yep, the Jews are pretty good at rooting out the nazis. That’s why they didn’t vote for Fat Hitler, either.

    Reply

  • R.Bruce

    June 26, 2023 at 10:09 am

    News by poll. This is how the press generates their own business.

    Reply

    • SteveHC

      June 26, 2023 at 11:17 am

      – Sure does seem to be the case… As apparently is true regarding most of the US citizenry – Jewish or otherwise – President Biden is favored not because he is considered to be so “great” or particularly highly skilled but simply because the other candidates currently available to American voters are seen as being SO far removed from the general citizenry regarding morality, their expressed personal values and political objectives that they are seen as being downright UNWILLING to represent the majority of American voters and reflect said electorate’s desires and preferences in policy-setting.

      Reply

  • Michael K

    June 26, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Of course they disapprove. Jews understand better than most how fascism takes hold – and what happens when a “leader” foments hate and division in people.

    Reply

    • SteveHC

      June 26, 2023 at 11:18 am

      👍

      Reply

