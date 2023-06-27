Personnel note: Jenny Busby joins Ballard Partners’ Jax, D.C. offices

Ballard Partners has snagged a top government affairs pro from one of the largest companies in the world.

Jenny Busby, the former head of government affairs for transportation policy at Siemens, is joining the lobbying firm as a partner its Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. offices.

“We are delighted to have Jenny join our firm in Jacksonville and Washington,” said Brian Ballard, the founder and President of Ballard Partners. “Her extensive experience in Congress and Jacksonville city government will be especially valuable to our firm and its clients in both offices.”

Busby brings years of lobbying experience to the firm. At Siemens — a multinational “everything” company with more than 300,000 employees worldwide — Busby supported the Siemens Mobility business and contributed to state and local infrastructure implementation efforts.

Before joining Siemens, the Florida State University alumna worked in the Public Policy & Regulation group in the D.C. office of Holland & Knight, where she was a public affairs adviser supporting clients in the transportation, local government, and emerging technology space.

The Jacksonville native also served as an executive council assistant and campaign manager for Jacksonville City Councilman and former Mayor Tommy Hazouri; as a legislative assistant to former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson; director of operations for to Gwen Graham’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign; as an assistant to former now-Rep. Allison Tant during her stint as Florida Democratic Party Chair; and as a legislative aide to former Senate Democratic Leader Nan Rich.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners and I look forward to working with Brian and the outstanding team of professionals at the firm,” Busby said.