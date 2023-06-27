June 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Jenny Busby joins Ballard Partners’ Jax, D.C. offices

Drew WilsonJune 27, 20232min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.27.23

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs law issuing marijuana licenses to Black farmers, allowing telehealth prescription renewals

HeadlinesInfluence

Health Department issues statewide mosquito advisory following 4 malaria cases in Sarasota County

Jenny busby

Ballard Partners has snagged a top government affairs pro from one of the largest companies in the world.

Jenny Busby, the former head of government affairs for transportation policy at Siemens, is joining the lobbying firm as a partner its Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. offices.

“We are delighted to have Jenny join our firm in Jacksonville and Washington,” said Brian Ballard, the founder and President of Ballard Partners. “Her extensive experience in Congress and Jacksonville city government will be especially valuable to our firm and its clients in both offices.”

Busby brings years of lobbying experience to the firm. At Siemens — a multinational “everything” company with more than 300,000 employees worldwide — Busby supported the Siemens Mobility business and contributed to state and local infrastructure implementation efforts.

Before joining Siemens, the Florida State University alumna worked in the Public Policy & Regulation group in the D.C. office of Holland & Knight, where she was a public affairs adviser supporting clients in the transportation, local government, and emerging technology space.

The Jacksonville native also served as an executive council assistant and campaign manager for Jacksonville City Councilman and former Mayor Tommy Hazouri; as a legislative assistant to former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson; director of operations for to Gwen Graham’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign; as an assistant to former now-Rep. Allison Tant during her stint as Florida Democratic Party Chair; and as a legislative aide to former Senate Democratic Leader Nan Rich.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners and I look forward to working with Brian and the outstanding team of professionals at the firm,” Busby said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.27.23

2 comments

  • Indiana Thatcher

    June 27, 2023 at 5:17 am

    Google pay 350$ constantly my last look at was $4500 working 9 hours ofdependably on the web. My certainly youthful family mate has been averaging 19k all through consistent months and he works around 24 hours constantly. I can’ttrust in howdirect it was once I tried it out.This is my fundamentalconcern.for more data visit any tab this site Thanks a ton ………….

    .

    .

    Here►————➤

    Reply

  • Indiana Thatcher

    June 27, 2023 at 5:18 am

    Google pay 350$ constantly my last look at was $4500 working 9 hours ofdependably on the web. My certainly youthful family mate has been averaging 19k all through consistent months and he works around 24 hours constantly. I can’ttrust in howdirect it was once I tried it out.This is my fundamentalconcern.for more data visit any tab this site Thanks a ton ………….

    .

    .

    Here►————➤ Smartwork112.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories