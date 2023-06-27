June 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Audio emerges with new details of Donald Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents

Associated PressJune 27, 20234min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.27.23

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs law issuing marijuana licenses to Black farmers, allowing telehealth prescription renewals

HeadlinesInfluence

Changes to consumer lending law vetoed by Gov. DeSantis

trump ap 5
The audio, aired on CNN, includes Trump explicitly saying he can no longer declassify the documents.

An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting at which former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released.

The recording, from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort for people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, is a critical piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump over the mishandling of classified information. The recording first aired Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

The special counsel’s indictment alleges that those in attendance at the meeting with Trump — a writer, a publisher and two of Trump’s staff members — were shown classified information about a Pentagon plan of attack on an unspecified foreign country.

“These are the papers,” Trump said in a moment that seems to indicate he was holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. “This was done by the military, given to me.”

Trump’s reference to something he says is “highly confidential” and his apparent showing of documents to other people at the meeting could undercut his later claims in a Fox News Channel interview that he didn’t have any documents with him.

“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers, and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump said on Fox. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

A Trump campaign spokesman said the audio recording “provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all.”

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHealth Department issues statewide mosquito advisory following 4 malaria cases in Sarasota County

nextPersonnel note: Jenny Busby joins Ballard Partners’ Jax, D.C. offices

One comment

  • EA Slaveen Nation Wide 👍

    June 27, 2023 at 6:54 am

    He’s cooked his goose, roasted his duck, fried his chicken, and baked his turkey. Next indictment for, “I just need you to find more votes than we have.” 🤡BUT HUNTER🤡

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories