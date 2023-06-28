West Wing star Bradley Whitford to deliver keynote at Leadership Blue Gala in Miami Beach

Actor and Democratic activist Bradley Whitford, best known for his prominent role on “The West Wing,” will be the keynote speaker next week at this year’s Leadership Blue Gala in Miami Beach.

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) confirmed Whitford’s participation in the event, which runs 6:45-9 p.m. July 8 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

As Florida Politics previously reported, tickets to the annual Democratic bash sold out last month, before the FDP announced its roster of guest speakers. Supporters can still purchase watch tickets to stream the event online — at $125 a pop.

FDP Chair Nikki Fried said Wednesday her organization is “thrilled” to welcome Whitford, who now features in the dystopian series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” among other ongoing roles.

“I’m certain I will not be the only ‘fan girl’ in the room,” said Fried, who took over as Chair in January following the resignation of Manny Diaz in the aftermath of Florida Democrats’ crushing Midterm defeat.

“In so many ways, ‘West Wing’ gave us the playbook on ‘doing what is hard and achieving what is great,’ and predicted so much of what we’re facing in our political landscape today. More recently, his work in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ feels closer to our reality in Florida and we’re looking forward to hearing from him.”

BREAKING: West Wing star Bradley Whitford is our #LeadBlue2023 Gala Keynote Speaker. Tickets are limited. Visit https://t.co/ZkCX6VB275 to join us at our watch party and special events from July 7-9. pic.twitter.com/QA4XzrhOKy — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) June 28, 2023

Whitford’s involvement in politics extends beyond his onscreen portrayals. He is regularly involved in Democratic causes and has served on the boards of numerous progressive organizations, including the pro-Obamacare Get America Covered and the environmental advocacy group, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, among others.

He’s also been outspoken in his support for voting rights and reproductive rights, both key aspects of the Democratic Party platform.

The Leadership Blue Gala is among the high points of the three-day Leadership Blue 2023 event, which begins 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, and concludes 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

Other named participants include U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Featured image via NBCUniversal.