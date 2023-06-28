Ron DeSantis floats axing federal agencies

Ron DeSantis is ready to shrink the federal government by eliminating a number of its functions and Departments.
“We would do (The Department of) Education, we would do Commerce, we do Energy and we would do (the) IRS. And so if Congress will work with me on doing that, we’ll be able to reduce the size and scope of government,” DeSantis said on Fox News.
The Governor and 2024 presidential candidate quickly allowed that the legislative branch may not be open to those cuts.
“But what I’m also going to do,” he told host Martha MacCallum, “is be prepared if Congress won’t go that far.”
The Governor suggested that those parts of the government could be weaponized in the culture war.
“I’m going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping into all institutions of American life,” DeSantis said.
“So for example, with the Department of Education, we reverse all the transgender sports stuff. Women’s sports should be protected.”
If that came to pass, federal law would look like Florida, which banned the participation of transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s amateur sports in 2021.
“We reverse policies trying to inject the curriculum into our schools,” DeSantis said. “That will all be gone. We will make sure we have an accreditation system for higher ed, which is not trying to foment more things like (diversity, equity and inclusion) and (critical race theory).”
Florida is offering challenges to federal control on this front also. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed suit last week challenging what DeSantis calls an “accreditation cartel,” as the state seeks alternatives to the “unappointed, unelected accrediting agency (that could) trump what the state of Florida is doing.”
“So we’ll be prepared to do both,” DeSantis said Wednesday. “Either way it will be a win for conservatives.”
Jay Smif
June 28, 2023 at 4:27 pm
Yeah, this fascist clown that thinks he’s Queen of Florida will never, ever taste power at the national level, and is the biggest threat to democracy that the nation faces today.
Dont Say FLA
June 28, 2023 at 4:42 pm
Rhonda fights against “woke” because if his voters learned about “woke,” they might realize they, poor MAGA whites, THEY are today’s n_____s. Hi. It’s MAGAs. They’re the problem. It’s them.
John Lentini
June 28, 2023 at 4:47 pm
How does Rhonda Santis hope to collect taxes if he abolishes the IRS? What an idiot!
ScienceBLVR
June 28, 2023 at 5:00 pm
It seems to me at this point, DeSantis is just throwing the plate of spaghetti against the wall and seeing what sticks. These are ridiculous ideas and he knows he doesn’t have the ability to eliminate them, but it does make for a nice sound bite. If he did make it to the big show, I’m sure you’d still hear about that wall Trump didn’t build, but this other stupid stuff would just be shown in clips on FOX.
Earl Pitts American
June 28, 2023 at 5:18 pm
Good evening America,
Trump played a big game at “Draining The Swamp” remember???? Sure you do.
But Trump’s “Swamp” only consisted of nameless faceless “Washington DC Insiders”.
Desantis, on the other hand, is naming entire Agencys: Education, Commerce, Energy, The IRS. I, Earl Pitts American, ask you:
A.) Trump’s nameless, faceless, D C “Insider Boogy Men”
OR
B.) Desantis’ Education, Commerce, Energy, and The IRS.
Whos serious now?
Who would the “Real Swamp”: Education, Commerce, Energy, The IRS rather loose to?
The left is deathly fearfull of loosing to Desantis.
The left does not care at all about Trump.
Anyone caught voting for Trump or supporting him will forever be branded “A Dook 4 Brains RINO” .
AND
Be Under Lifetime Chastizement with No Parol from me, Earl Pitts American.
You have been warned I, Earl Pitts American, am not playing with you people.
Unfortunatly America, this is non-negoatable, and a total mandate from me, Earl Pitts American. Other than that everyone have a nice evening.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American