June 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Just 1 in 5 Americans want Ron DeSantis to run for President
Ron DeSantis in Georgia. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJune 28, 20234min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

NOAA proposal could shut down 4 Florida seaports, industry leaders say

HeadlinesSouth Florida

New law transfers swamplands doubling as nature preserve to Wellington officials’ control

HeadlinesInfluence

West Wing star Bradley Whitford to deliver keynote at Leadership Blue Gala in Miami Beach

DeSantis
The results show a gender gap, as 14% of women want him in the race while 26% of men say the same.

New polling says just 20% of Americans want Florida’s Governor to run for President, and that a majority of them do not.

The survey of 1,500 adult citizens from YouGov, conducted between June 24 and June 27, reveals that just 1 in 5 respondents want Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race. Meanwhile, 51% of respondents do not want him to run, with the remaining 29% not sure how they feel.

Among women, the mood is even more sour toward DeSantis 2024. Just 14% of those surveyed want him in the race, with 53% opposed to him running, and the remainder unsure. Meanwhile, 26% of men are amenable to DeSantis’ candidacy.

A plurality of Donald Trump voters from 2020 want him to run, with 39% in favor and 31% against, and a plurality of Republicans feel the same (36% to 30%). But all other demographics are sour on the proposition.

Just 23% of White voters, 15% of Hispanic voters and 13% of Black voters want the Governor in the presidential race, with 49% of White and Hispanic voters and 54% of Black voters opposed to him running at all.

When responses are broken down by voter age, it’s clear there’s no generation gap when it comes to a DeSantis candidacy.

Just 16% of voters under 30 and 17% of those between 30 and 44 years of age want him to run, and older voters are just marginally more supportive. Only 22% of those 45 to 64 years old want him in the race, while the 23% of those 65 and older who want him running represent a high-water mark of sorts.

Majorities of voters making under $50,000 a year (51%) and more than $100,000 annually (54%) oppose him running, while 49% of those who make between $50,000 and $100,000 feel the same.

Independent voters are also sour on a DeSantis candidacy. Just 16% of them want DeSantis in the race, with 47% opposed and the remainder unsure.

The Governor’s attempts to get to the rightward flank in the Primary haven’t even helped with conservatives. Just 38% want him in the field, with 28% opposed.

Likewise, urban, suburban and rural voters may have different lifestyles, but they share the same disposition toward the DeSantis campaign. Just 16% of urbanites, 22% of suburbanites, and 23% of rural residents back him running.

YouGov also canvassed the GOP Primary, and as is the case with most polling in recent months, respondents resoundingly back Donald Trump, 52% to 25%, over DeSantis.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNOAA proposal could shut down 4 Florida seaports, industry leaders say

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 28, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    Rhonda is only running for Veep anyways. That’s why they continue their deference to Trump.

    Look at me i’m Rhonda Dee
    I want to be US VP

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories