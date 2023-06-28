Poll: Just 1 in 5 Americans want Ron DeSantis to run for President

New polling says just 20% of Americans want Florida’s Governor to run for President, and that a majority of them do not.

The survey of 1,500 adult citizens from YouGov, conducted between June 24 and June 27, reveals that just 1 in 5 respondents want Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race. Meanwhile, 51% of respondents do not want him to run, with the remaining 29% not sure how they feel.

Among women, the mood is even more sour toward DeSantis 2024. Just 14% of those surveyed want him in the race, with 53% opposed to him running, and the remainder unsure. Meanwhile, 26% of men are amenable to DeSantis’ candidacy.

A plurality of Donald Trump voters from 2020 want him to run, with 39% in favor and 31% against, and a plurality of Republicans feel the same (36% to 30%). But all other demographics are sour on the proposition.

Just 23% of White voters, 15% of Hispanic voters and 13% of Black voters want the Governor in the presidential race, with 49% of White and Hispanic voters and 54% of Black voters opposed to him running at all.

When responses are broken down by voter age, it’s clear there’s no generation gap when it comes to a DeSantis candidacy.

Just 16% of voters under 30 and 17% of those between 30 and 44 years of age want him to run, and older voters are just marginally more supportive. Only 22% of those 45 to 64 years old want him in the race, while the 23% of those 65 and older who want him running represent a high-water mark of sorts.

Majorities of voters making under $50,000 a year (51%) and more than $100,000 annually (54%) oppose him running, while 49% of those who make between $50,000 and $100,000 feel the same.

Independent voters are also sour on a DeSantis candidacy. Just 16% of them want DeSantis in the race, with 47% opposed and the remainder unsure.

The Governor’s attempts to get to the rightward flank in the Primary haven’t even helped with conservatives. Just 38% want him in the field, with 28% opposed.

Likewise, urban, suburban and rural voters may have different lifestyles, but they share the same disposition toward the DeSantis campaign. Just 16% of urbanites, 22% of suburbanites, and 23% of rural residents back him running.

YouGov also canvassed the GOP Primary, and as is the case with most polling in recent months, respondents resoundingly back Donald Trump, 52% to 25%, over DeSantis.