Poll: Ron DeSantis slips to 3rd place among Pennsylvania presidential picks

New polling from the Commonwealth Foundation shows Ron DeSantis behind Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the Keystone State.

The quarterly Common Ground in the Commonwealth poll, which takes “Pennsylvania’s pulse” on any number of political and civic issues, reveals that Biden has taken second place from DeSantis when it comes to their presidential preference.

In a survey where respondents can select more than one option should they choose, Trump is the choice of 33% of respondents, with President Biden at 29% and DeSantis at 27%. Back in April, Trump had 34% support, DeSantis had 26%, and Biden 24%, showing the position flip as a function of a Biden surge.

Women voters are the reason DeSantis isn’t better positioned. Among men, DeSantis and Trump are tied for first place, with 35% each. Among women, Trump takes 32%, Biden 24%, and DeSantis 20%, with Robert Kennedy and Mike Pence taking 17%.

Among Republican respondents, 2024 is a two-man race. Trump takes 64% support, and DeSantis 54%.

With independents, it’s a different story. DeSantis’ 21% is good for fourth place, with Trump (27%), Kennedy (26%), and Biden (23%) ahead of the Florida Governor.

In terms of age cohorts, DeSantis performs best among voters 65 years of age and older, in first place with 35%. He is weakest among voters under the age of 30, with 13% support, good for fourth place.

The Governor also dominates among one income bracket, taking 38% of respondents making more than $80,000 and less than $125,000 per year. He performs worst among those making less than $40,000 a year, in fourth place with 17%.

This poll offers a narrative counterweight to other GOP Primary polling that shows DeSantis down by more than 20 points.

Trump has 49% support among registered Republican voters in Pennsylvania, nearly doubling DeSantis’ 25% share in a Quinnipiac University poll. Other candidates are much further back.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence each receive 5% support. Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are both at 4%, with all other names at 1% or below.