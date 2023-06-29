June 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs measure to test use of controversial radioactive road material

Anne GeggisJune 29, 20234min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill letting businesses to sue local governments, halt ‘arbitrary or unreasonable’ ordinances

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.29.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis has 15% support among Ohio Republicans

gypstack ap
Conservation groups are warning against using the material, and the feds reversed course on its advisability after the Donald Trump administration left office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that could pave the way for using phosphogypsum in construction of the state’s roads.

The bill (HB 1191), which Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure introduced, adds the radioactive waste byproduct of fertilizer production to the list of materials allowed to be used for road construction. The new law calls for the study of demonstration projects using the material in road construction materials “to determine its feasibility as a paving material.”

Conservation groups had urged DeSantis to veto the bill, saying that the material would damage water quality and put road construction crews at a higher risk for cancer.

Phosphogypsum is produced when phosphate rock is dissolved in sulfuric acid, which is done to make the phosphoric acid necessary to manufacture fertilizer.

For every ton of phosphorus produced, the process also turns out five tons of phosphogypsum. There are around 1 billion tons of phosphogypsum divided among 24 stacks in Florida, with 30 million new tons created annually.

For every ton of phosphoric acid produced, more than 5 tons of phosphogypsum waste is generated, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA approved using it for road construction under the Donald Trump administration, but President Joe Biden changed that policy.

“Upon further review, EPA has determined that the approval was premature and should be withdrawn because the request did not contain all of the required information,” the EPA announced in 2021. “With this action, phosphogypsum remains prohibited from use in road construction projects.”

Most Democrats in the House voted against the legislation as well as a handful in the Senate. Republican Sen. Jay Trumbull argued for using it, however, saying that it would address supply chain deficiencies. He also pointed out that Japan, Australia, Canada, Spain and Belgium all use this practice, with those nations reusing 35-40 million tons of phosphogypsum annually.

___

Wes Wolfe contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs bill letting businesses to sue local governments, halt ‘arbitrary or unreasonable’ ordinances

One comment

  • Real Thomas Kaspar

    June 29, 2023 at 6:39 pm

    What could possibly go wrong ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Supreme Court’s strike against affirmative action in admissions prompts praise, warnings from Florida politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more