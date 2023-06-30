New Donna Deegan hires can get around Jacksonville City Council lobbying ban

Three of Donna Deegan’s newest hires have recently been on the Jacksonville City Council, but that won’t stop them from doing their jobs.

Republican Al Ferraro will serve as Director of Neighborhoods, while Democrat Garrett Dennis will be Director of Boards and Commissions. Ferraro is just leaving the Council, while Dennis left last year.

Former Council President Scott Wilson will serve as Council liaison. Wilson left office in November 2020, and the lobbying ban would apply to him for the first few months of the administration.

An April 17, 2019, opinion from the Florida Commission on Ethics, addressed to then-General Counsel Jason Gabriel and Deputy GC Lawsikia Hodges, noted that there are parameters in play regarding how Dennis and Ferraro will function in their roles.

“Neither Section 112.313(7)(a), nor Section 112.313(10)(a), Florida Statutes, would prohibit Jacksonville City Council members from applying for an employment position in the City’s executive branch, with such employment beginning after the City Council member’s term has expired. Section 112.313(14), Florida Statutes, would prohibit former members from ‘representing’ executive branch departments before the City Council within two years of leaving the City Council,” the opinion reads in part.

While holding both positions at the same time is prohibited, moving from one position to the other is not. But the Ethics Commission opinion also allowed that problems could arise.

“We could easily foresee a former City Council member employed by the executive branch, within two years of leaving public office, seeking to capitalize upon their influence, expertise, and contacts in legislative matters gained through their public service thereby giving them a competitive advantage in the procurement of public resources on behalf of their respective department. We remain convinced that such opportunities for undue influence during the two-year period immediately following an elected official’s public service continue to exist within both the private and public sectors.”

In other words, they can’t lobby the departments. The leader of the City Council is confident that the recent alums can abide by that prescription.

Council President Ron Salem noted Friday that when Lori Boyer moved from the City Council to the Downtown Investment Authority in 2019, precedent was set to be “careful” in terms of how she framed her responses to legislative inquiries.

Salem noted that Boyer stressed in her interactions with the Council that she was not “lobbying” but was there to “answer questions.” Presumably, that will be how it is handled by Dennis, Ferraro and Wilson.

Former GC Gabriel, who is helping the Deegan administration search for its new General Counsel, believes the precedent set works here too.

“They would handle any City Council interactions the same way Lori Boyer did as DIA CEO,” Gabriel said Friday.