Ron DeSantis rehashes drag queen bashing during Moms for Liberty speech

Ron DeSantis returned to an increasingly familiar subject during his remarks in Philadelphia. Addressing the Moms for Liberty convention, the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate led off his remarks with more harsh words for drag queens.

“I see events like they had in New York City, where they’re chanting, some drag queen, ‘We are coming for your kids,'” DeSantis said. “Let me tell you something. You start messing with our kids, we’ve got problems.”

The Governor has bet on drag queen denunciations throughout his 2024 campaign, including during a recent speech in Hollis, New Hampshire, a state where the Governor’s polling has gotten worse over time against Donald Trump and the field.

Remarks there seemed to be a rough draft of Friday’s delivery.

“You know, there was a thing, I think it was in New York City. Some of you may have seen it,” DeSantis said in New Hampshire. “It was some type of demonstration and they had like these drag queens saying, the chant was ‘We’re coming for your children.’”

“Let me tell you this, you know, like people, adults, you know, they do. It’s a free country, right? I mean, like, I kind of just, like, you know, mind my own business. But you start coming for our kids, we’ve got problems. And we are going to stand up for our kids,” he continued.

The Governor has also addressed drag queens in the military, including during speeches in another pivotal state.

“In the Navy, they’re doing things like gender pronouns and drag queens for recruiting, talking about things like global warming and really being detached from the core mission of what our services are supposed to be doing. And that has caused warriors to leave the service. It’s caused recruiting to plummet,” DeSantis said in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, back in May.

Hawkeye State Republicans had heard something similar before.

“When you see videos of folks recruiting for the military services using things like drag queens, you know, that is just fundamentally wrong,” DeSantis said at the Feenstra Family Picnic, a major confab of Iowa Republicans.

“You see them recruiting with, like, using drag queens and doing stuff with the pronouns and all this other stuff. That’s part of the main reason recruiting is so low,” DeSantis told podcaster Dinesh D’Souza in May.

In addition to talking drag queens (again) in Philadelphia, DeSantis found common ground between himself and the reaction the conservative “mama bears” got as a sign that both parties are “winning that fight” against liberals.

“I must say, I think we have something in common, more than just our shared belief in education and parents’ rights. I see that Moms for Liberty is coming under attack by the Left, attacked by the corporate media protest out here in the streets,” he said.

“Now you know how I feel everywhere I go,” DeSantis quipped.

The speech otherwise revisited a series of familiar tropes, including the alleged injustice of transgender athletes in women’s sports, the perfidy of the “Pronoun Olympics,” and The Walt Disney Co.