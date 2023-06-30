June 30, 2023
Rick Scott recounts history as a door-to-door TV Guide salesman
Rick Scott.

A.G. Gancarski
June 30, 2023

Scott's worst job, however, was cleaning 'filthy' telephone booths.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has had a lot of jobs, dating back to childhood and involving business verticals that no longer exist. Among those positions was a role as a 7-year-old door to door salesman of the 20th century staple TV Guide.

Scott noted on an episode of the Senate Republicans’ “Elephant in the Room” podcast that “before they were sold in grocery stores … they were sold door to door.”

“They were 15 cents and I made 4 cents a copy. So after school I would go sell 50 a week. So I made two bucks a week. I was rich. I had more money than any other kid in my neighborhood,” Scott related.

In addition to selling magazines while in elementary school, the Senator also sold snack foods and other household staples.

“What I did to get to go to Boy Scout camp, I sold potato chips door to door. I sold light bulbs door to door, because I had to make a profit to be able to pay for, to go to, Boy Scout camp,” Scott said.

In addition to discussing those unusual jobs, the Senator also discussed the “worst” job he ever had, which is another cultural anachronism at this point.

“The worst job. Do you guys even remember telephone booths? They’re bad. They’re filthy. I got paid $5 per telephone booth to clean up. They’re filthy. It’s the worst job. It’s worse than latrines in the service.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Josh Green

    June 30, 2023 at 11:37 am

    He needed those bad jobs so he could have good hiding places for all seven of his Horcruxes.

    Reply

