Ron DeSantis takes on NYC drag queens in campaign remarks

Florida’s Governor is taking drag queens in the Big Apple to task.

During a speech in Hollis, New Hampshire, Ron DeSantis railed against female impersonators in New York City, his latest in a series of campaign trail ruminations against drag performers.

“You know, there was a thing, I think it was in New York City. Some of you may have seen it,” DeSantis said. “It was some type of demonstration and they had like these drag queens saying the chant was we’re coming for your children.”

“Let me tell you this, you know, like people, adults, you know, they do. It’s a free country, right? I mean, like, I kind of just, like, you know, mind my own business. But you start coming for our kids, we’ve got problems, and we are going to stand up for our kids,” he continued.

This was the first time the Governor has addressed those particular drag queens as a presidential candidate, but he’s had remarks on the subject at previous stops.

“In the Navy, they’re doing things like gender pronouns and drag queens for recruiting, talking about things like global warming and really being detached from the core mission of what our services are supposed to be doing. And that has caused warriors to leave the service. It’s caused recruiting to plummet,” DeSantis said in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, back in May.

Hawkeye State Republicans had heard something similar before.

“When you see videos of folks recruiting for the military services using things like drag queens, you know, that is just fundamentally wrong,” DeSantis said at the Feenstra Family Picnic, a major confab of Iowa Republicans.

“You see them recruiting with, like, using drag queens and doing stuff with the pronouns and all this other stuff. That’s part of the main reason recruiting is so low,” DeSantis told podcaster Dinesh D’Souza in May.