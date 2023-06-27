Ron DeSantis criticizes Donald Trump for failing on promise to imprison Hillary Clinton

Ron DeSantis is speaking out against a former President’s failure to “lock her up.”
The Governor told supporters in Hollis, New Hampshire, about the gaps between what Donald Trump promised as a candidate in 2016 and what he delivered, including on a vow to deal with then-opponent Hillary Clinton.
“I remember these rallies in 2016. It was exciting. ‘Drain the swamp,'” DeSantis said, seemingly quoting Trump before pivoting to another unfulfilled promise.
“I also remember ‘lock her up, lock her up,'” DeSantis observed. “And then two weeks after the election, ‘Oh, forget about it. Forget I ever said that.'”
The Governor then suggested that if he promised to lock a political opponent up, he would follow through.
“No, no, no. One thing you’ll get from me. If I tell you I’m going to do something, I’m not just saying that for an election. And there are promises I could make that may help me marginally politically that I don’t know that I could, that I could necessarily follow through on.”
Indeed, Trump himself turned on his crowd’s calls to lock Clinton up even before he was inaugurated, as reported contemporaneously by CNN.
“That plays great before the election — now we don’t care, right?”
Trump also said that Clinton had “suffered greatly,” adding that prosecuting the former Democratic nominee, Secretary of State, and U.S. Senator was “just not something I feel very strongly about.”
3 comments
Joe
June 27, 2023 at 12:03 pm
Also Lil Ronnie D: “The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,” except for my promise to put all the Bidens in jail because Casey and Tucker said so.
PeterH
June 27, 2023 at 12:03 pm
Another blow hard trying to capture the hearts and minds of gullible voters!
We have a Constitution and most of DeSantis’s legacy “achievements” in Florida have been destroyed by higher courts! Same with Trump’s dictates!
Michael K
June 27, 2023 at 12:51 pm
He really is falling off the deep end. Keep it up, Ronnie. Keep digging the hole deeper.
No use even trying to tease the truth out – I mean, Hillary was so 2016. Pathetic.
There’s not an original idea in that little head. Not a single new idea. Makes me wonder if he cheated to get through school.