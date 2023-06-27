Ron DeSantis criticizes Donald Trump for failing on promise to imprison Hillary Clinton

Ron DeSantis is speaking out against a former President’s failure to “lock her up.”

The Governor told supporters in Hollis, New Hampshire, about the gaps between what Donald Trump promised as a candidate in 2016 and what he delivered, including on a vow to deal with then-opponent Hillary Clinton.

“I remember these rallies in 2016. It was exciting. ‘Drain the swamp,'” DeSantis said, seemingly quoting Trump before pivoting to another unfulfilled promise.

“I also remember ‘lock her up, lock her up,'” DeSantis observed. “And then two weeks after the election, ‘Oh, forget about it. Forget I ever said that.'”

The Governor then suggested that if he promised to lock a political opponent up, he would follow through.

“No, no, no. One thing you’ll get from me. If I tell you I’m going to do something, I’m not just saying that for an election. And there are promises I could make that may help me marginally politically that I don’t know that I could, that I could necessarily follow through on.”

Indeed, Trump himself turned on his crowd’s calls to lock Clinton up even before he was inaugurated, as reported contemporaneously by CNN.

“That plays great before the election — now we don’t care, right?”

Trump also said that Clinton had “suffered greatly,” adding that prosecuting the former Democratic nominee, Secretary of State, and U.S. Senator was “just not something I feel very strongly about.”