‘What’s a Uyghur?’ Francis Suarez flubs foreign policy question

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez had a national platform for his fledgling presidential campaign Tuesday, but it may be more remembered for a gaffe than anything else.

During an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Suarez was holding forth about China, but froze up when asked about an ethnic minority oppressed by the communist regime in Beijing.

Hewitt asked Suarez, “Will you be talking about the Uyghurs in your campaign,” leading to an ignominious response.

“What the what? What’s a Uyghur,” Suarez responded.

Hewitt pivoted, but not before scolding Suarez, telling him that he’s “got to get smart on that.”

There is no shortage of material on the internet describing in great detail China’s oppression of the country’s Muslim minority.

The Council on Foreign Relations notes that anywhere from 800,000 to two million Uyghurs have been arbitrarily detained by the government since 2017. The United Nations has denounced China for crimes against humanity, while the U.S. position is that China’s treatment of the group is tantamount to genocide.

Human Rights Watch notes that China frames its attacks on the group as a “Strike Hard Campaign against Violent Terrorism,” with an explicit goal of erasure.

“Break their lineage, break their roots, break their connections, and break their origins. Completely shovel up the roots of ‘two-faced people,’ dig them out, and vow to fight these two-faced people until the end,” said one of the country’s “religious affairs” officials a few years back.

Suarez’s misunderstanding of a key plank of China’s internal oppression is arguably the greatest foreign policy mistake from a candidate since the 2016 Presidential campaign.

Back then, Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson went on MSNBC and discussed foreign policy in a shambolic interview, the low point of which was when he was asked about Aleppo, Syria.

“What is Aleppo?” Johnson responded, providing a gaffe on national television from which his campaign never recovered.