June 27, 2023
Poll: Donald Trump doubles lead in New Hampshire over Ron DeSantis

A.G. Gancarski

'DeSantis will have to articulate a clear rationale for his challenge to Trump.'

Even as Ron DeSantis holds a town hall in New Hampshire, polling from the state offers bad news for his presidential campaign.

The latest St. Anselm College Survey Center poll, reported first by WMUR, shows former President Donald Trump leading DeSantis, 47% to 19% in a crowded field.

“Trump is looking to repeat his successful 2016 pathway to victory of scattering opposition among several opponents,” a polling memo notes.

“As new entrants have emerged since our last survey, Trump has gained 5 points of support and now sits just shy of a majority with 47%. Meanwhile, DeSantis has seen his support erode 10 points to 19%.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is now in third place, with 6%, followed by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley (5%) and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (4%).

This is the latest survey to show the Governor hitting increasingly rocky terrain in the Granite State. The previous iteration of the Saint Anselm Poll showed a more competitive race, with Trump leading 42% to 29%.

The new polling throws cold water on the Governor’s electability argument against Joe Biden, meanwhile.

“DeSantis will have to articulate a clear rationale for his challenge to Trump if he is to avoid falling back to the pack. The rationale won’t be that he’s a palatable alternative to the former President, as he demonstrates no better ballot strength (Biden 49%-40%) among General Election voters,” the polling memo asserts.

Though DeSantis’ 19% represents a 10-point drop from the April survey, it’s actually his best recent New Hampshire poll.

New Hampshire Journal-Coefficient poll of more than 900 likely voters on June 14-16 showed the Florida Governor with just 13% support. That number put him a staggering 34 points behind Trump (47%), and just 4 points above Christie.

A new National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely New Hampshire Republican Primary voters showed DeSantis with just 12% support.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 45% to 13% in a crowded field, and 49% to 25% if the race were somehow just between two people.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

