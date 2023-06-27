June 27, 2023
Tampa Downtown Partnership announces new board leadership
Image via Tampa Downtown Partnership

Jin Liu
Jin Liu will replace outgoing Chair Abbey Ahern who will serve as immediate past chair and Secretary.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works to make downtown area neighborhoods an inviting place to live, work and play, has named Jin Liu its new Board Chair for the upcoming 2023-24 year.

Liu, as well as fellow board officers, were chosen at the Downtown Partnership’s 37th Annual Meeting. Liu is a shareholder with Carlton Fields and chairs the firm’s development industry group. She was recently elected Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers and was named a Business Woman of the Year nominee by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Liu will replace outgoing Chair Abbey Ahern who will serve as immediate past chair and Secretary.

The Partnership also selected other board positions, including Stephen Panzarino of AECOM Technical Services as Vice Chair and Tim Koletic of Fifth Third Bank as Treasurer.

The Executive Committee members for the upcoming year are Jason Collins, Michael English, Jeff Houck, Kimberly Madison, Marshall Rainey and Braxton Williams.

The Downtown Partnership is a private, membership-based group comprised of companies, organizations and individuals who work toward the common goal of advancing downtown Tampa. It operates through an annual contract with the city of Tampa to administer the Special Services District. The group produces Tampa’s Downtown Guides and Clean Tampa, and provides marketing, business development, transportation, advocacy, public space activation, planning and beautification.

The new leadership roles come as downtown is growing, with seven distinct neighborhoods, new event opportunities, new parks and public spaces opening each year and new activations such as restaurants, bars and night life.

“Over the course of the year, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has been dedicated to enhancing the vibrancy and activation of Tampa’s Downtown. As Downtown Tampa dashes into the future, we’re seeing the buzz from people who live, work, play, and learn here and it adds up to make the heart of our city one of the most energetic in America,” Tampa Downtown Partnership Interim President Shaun Drinkard said.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

