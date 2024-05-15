Billy Woods: Nobody works harder, cares more about keeping your family and our community safe than Rick Scott

As Sheriff of Marion County, it’s my duty to uphold the law and ensure the safety and security of our community. In my years of service, I’ve come to appreciate leaders who prioritize public safety and work tirelessly to make our neighborhoods safer. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Sen. Rick Scott for re-election to the United States Senate.

Senator Scott has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to supporting law enforcement and keeping our communities safe. He understands the challenges we face on the ground and has been a staunch advocate for providing law enforcement agencies with the resources they need to effectively combat crime. Whether it’s securing funding for critical law enforcement programs or championing policies that enhance public safety, Sen. Scott has been a reliable ally for law enforcement officers across Florida.

Marion County families can rest assured that Rick Scott will work hard to keep your family and our community safe. He cares and shows it by being there any time we need him.

One of the issues that Sen. Scott has been particularly passionate about is combating the opioid epidemic. As Sheriff, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact that opioid addiction can have on individuals, families, and communities. Sen. Scott has been at the forefront of efforts to address this crisis, working to increase access to treatment and support services, crack down on illegal opioid trafficking, and hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in fueling the epidemic.

Sen. Scott’s commitment to law and order extends beyond just addressing crime and public safety issues. He understands the importance of supporting policies that strengthen our criminal justice system and ensure that it operates fairly and effectively. Whether it’s advocating for reforms to reduce recidivism rates, improve re-entry programs, or enhance resources for crime victims, Sen. Scott has been a leader in advancing sensible and pragmatic solutions to the challenges facing our criminal justice system. He walks the walk.

In addition to his record on public safety and criminal justice issues, Senator Scott has also been a strong voice for economic growth and job creation in Florida. He understands that a thriving economy is essential for building safer and stronger communities, and he has worked tirelessly to promote policies that spur economic development, attract investment, and create opportunities for all Floridians.

The American Dream is alive and well in Florida, and we have the Governor and Sen. Scott to thank for that.

As we look ahead to the upcoming election, I believe that Sen. Rick Scott is the right choice to continue representing the interests of Floridians in the United States Senate. His proven leadership, unwavering dedication to public safety, and commitment to delivering results make him the clear choice for voters who want a strong and effective advocate fighting for them in Washington.

I urge my fellow Floridians to join me in supporting Sen. Rick Scott for re-election. Together, we can ensure that our state continues to move forward and that our communities remain safe, secure, and prosperous for generations to come.

___

Billy Woods is the Sheriff of Marion County.