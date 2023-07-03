Ron DeSantis schedules another campaign stop to Tennessee

Florida’s Governor is becoming an increasingly familiar presence in the Volunteer State.
Victor Ashe of the Knoxville News reports that Ron DeSantis is headed to the city July 25 for a fundraiser, his second scheduled trip to the state this month.
The 2024 presidential candidate will deliver remarks at the Tennessee Republican Party’s 46th annual Statesmen’s Dinner on July 15.
The DeSantis speeches will happen as he faces a polling deficit in the state.
A Vanderbilt University poll has Donald Trump topping the field of potential and declared 2024 Republican presidential candidates, with 59% support.
DeSantis earns 25%, placing him in a distant second place.
DeSantis does win with self-styled “non-MAGA Republicans” against Trump, 38% to 32%. But MAGA Republicans overwhelmingly choose Trump, 74% to 19%.
Former Vice President Mike Pence takes 5% support, former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley commands 4%, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has 3%, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds 2% backing.
In a head-to-head matchup with Trump, DeSantis does somewhat better, taking 38% support against 57% for the former President.
The Governor’s struggles in polls bleed over into bordering states.
A May survey of 500 very likely voters in Kentucky’s Primary from Emerson College holds that Trump is the choice of 70% of the state’s likely Primary voters, with DeSantis taking just 14%.
In a poll from the Mountaineer State of West Virginia, the Florida Governor is mired in single digits. Trump leads DeSantis, 54% to 9%.
A recent Roanoke College poll of Virginia Republicans reveals that Trump commands 48% support, with DeSantis pulling 28%.
4 comments
Ocean Joe
July 3, 2023 at 9:13 am
And he will tell them Tennessee is the Florida of Kentucky, when what he really means is that Florida is now Alabama or Mississippi.
Dont Say FLA
July 3, 2023 at 10:54 am
I am always happy to hear Rhonda is back on their campaign tour. That means more people will get exposure to Rhonda such that they can convert the abstraction “Trump but not Trump” or “Trump but smart” guy they’d heard about into Rhonda the Raging Hemorrhoid that fails to meet expectations other than my expectation that Everybody Hates Rhonda. Don’t forget your box to stand on, Rhonda! Never borrow a box. Somebody will give you one that will collapse and land you on your arse and that will make for a great photo-op.
PeterH
July 3, 2023 at 11:26 am
Ron DeSantis is an embarrassment to thinking caring Americans!
JuliaChris
July 3, 2023 at 1:11 pm
