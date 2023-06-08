Ron DeSantis to keynote Tennessee GOP dinner in July

Ron DeSantis is headed to the Volunteer State next month.

The Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate will deliver remarks at the Tennessee Republican Party’s 46th annual Statesmen’s Dinner on July 15.

Main Street Media, a Tennessee outlet, reports that tickets for the event at Nashville’s Music City Center start at $300. The event, per an email from the party obtained by Main Street Media, is intended “to recognize the volunteers that have turned the State of Tennessee from a Democrat stronghold to a bright red, conservative Republican beacon.”

If DeSantis’ speeches in other Republican-controlled states are any indication, expect the Governor to message heavily about shared conservative values and policy outcomes in both Tennessee and Florida.

The DeSantis speech is announced as he faces a polling deficit in the state.

A Vanderbilt University poll has Donald Trump topping the field of potential and declared 2024 Republican presidential candidates, with 59% support.

DeSantis earns 25%, placing him in a distant second place.

DeSantis does win with self-styled “non-MAGA Republicans” against Trump, 38% to 32%. But MAGA Republicans overwhelmingly choose Trump, 74% to 19%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence takes 5% support, former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley commands 4%, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has 3%, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds 2% backing.

In a head-to-head matchup with Trump, DeSantis does somewhat better, taking 38% support against 57% for the former President.

The Governor’s struggles in polls bleed over into bordering states.

A May survey of 500 very likely voters in Kentucky’s Primary from Emerson College holds that Trump is the choice of 70% of the state’s likely Primary voters, with DeSantis taking just 14%.

In a new poll from the Mountaineer State of West Virginia, the Florida Governor is mired in single digits. Trump leads DeSantis, 54% to 9%.

A freshly released Roanoke College poll of Virginia Republicans reveals that Trump commands 48% support, with DeSantis pulling 28%.