Ron DeSantis super PAC spokesperson sounds alarm, says campaign ‘way behind’ Donald Trump

A key spokesperson for the Never Back Down super PAC warns that there is trouble afoot for the Ron DeSantis campaign, with the presidential contender “way behind,” though the race is not “unwinnable.”
During a Twitter Space, former Donald Trump supporter Steve Cortes offered a bleak view of the political landscape, stressing at the front of the broadcast that he was speaking for himself and not the political committee.
The Crypto Lawyers Twitter account, which hosted the space, pressed Cortes on polls that are deeply unfavorable to DeSantis nationally and in early states, as well as leaked audio that suggested DeSantis is running to the Right in the Primary but would tack to the center in the General Election, should he get there.
“To that point of the Primaries too, because I think this is important. Look, right now in national polling, we are way behind. I’ll be the first to admit that. OK?” Cortes said.
“It’s an uphill battle. I don’t think it’s an unwinnable battle by any stretch, OK? But clearly Donald Trump is the runaway front-runner, particularly since the indictments.”
From there, Cortes offered some spin about polling.
“In the first four states, which matter tremendously, polls are a lot tighter. We’re clearly still down, we’re down double digits. We have work to do. We have wood to chop.”
Poll averages suggest the first four states look more like national polling in terms of the spread than Cortes claims.
Trump is up over DeSantis 54% to 22% nationally. In Iowa, Trump leads 45% to 23%. In New Hampshire, Trump leads 46% to 15%. In Nevada, Trump leads 52% to 22%. And in South Carolina, Trump leads 41% to 18%.
Cortes claims voters just don’t know DeSantis yet, saying “a lot of regular Americans frankly don’t or they know very little about him,” and that the DeSantis camp will “close this gap” given that it has “resources.”
He also likened DeSantis to Trump, saying both were “right-wing patriotic populists,” and claiming 2024 is a “two-man race.”
Cortes also pointed to swing state polling as being better for DeSantis than Trump against Joe Biden, getting pushback given the lopsided polling in Primaries.
“We’re not going to talk about the playoffs until we qualify for the playoffs,” he joked.
Cortes also called Trump the “maestro” of debates, saying Trump “debates like Jack Nicklaus plays golf,” and acknowledging that would present a challenge to DeSantis.
“Is Ron the debater that Donald Trump is? No, he isn’t,” Cortes said, adding that increased “reps” are making DeSantis “better and better” at “succeeding on his feet,” preparing him to go “toe to toe” with Trump.
“Is DeSantis the underdog? Absolutely. But he can win,” Cortes contended.
Cortes also disputed claims that DeSantis would move to the center.
“This is a man who has governed, who ran from the Right, who has governed from the Right and will continue to run — and hopefully as President, govern — from the Right,” Cortes contended.
Cortes also addressed the state’s “cooperative, terrific Legislature” giving DeSantis an advantage, acknowledging the Governor would not enjoy the advantage of an “easy Tallahassee Legislature” supermajority if President, but said he could use “executive orders” if elected to counteract Congress and federal agencies in an “incredibly aggressive” manner.
“The only way to bring that bureaucracy and administrative state to heel is to have an incredibly strong executive,” Cortes said.
Cortes also defended what the host called a “seven-month book tour shadow campaign” immediately after DeSantis’ re-election, and campaigning as Governor.
“He is doing both. Is that easy? No. Can it be done? Yes,” he said.
My Take
July 3, 2023 at 5:59 pm
I’m glad Trump is trouncing lil’ Ronnie (“Shorty”). Trump will be easier for Biden to beat.
But I do miss one thing we would have in a tight primary race: an unhinged, unmoored, desperate continuous dirt-filled attack campaign by Trump, with new lows to be enjoyed every morning. With TruthSocial (LiesAntisocial, TrumpPravda) melting down. That I do miss.
Earl Pitts American
July 3, 2023 at 8:40 pm
Again America,
The polls out this early always reflect what the DNC mandates at the time. Again which reflects what the DNC wants released to the public. And we can generally interperate and anticapate the DNC wishes to run against Trump and beat him again.
But you all know that already; as Earl Pitts American has already educated my fan base on how this stuff works…pretty much a recap of old news.
But wait something is different.
What’s different is that I, Earl Pitts American, advised Desantis team to throw a monkey wrench in the DNC’s narritave by (of all things agreeing with the DNC).
This will cause the DNC to start to believe their own lies and relax a little while The Ronald and I, Earl Pitts American, set them up to pull the rug out from under the DNC. Believe me when I say The Ronald will be the next POTUS and that’s that.
Thank you America,
EPA
Sqoo
July 4, 2023 at 1:13 am
Thank you, Earl Pitts American, for your excellent interperation and anticapation.
Dont Say FLA
July 3, 2023 at 9:18 pm
KC and the Never Bend Over Band could make a drastic improvement for themselves by replacing Rhonda with virtually anybody else on the planet. You see, there’s already a Trump. Nobody wants the stupid little Trump wannabee. Not even Casey. That’s why she keeps leaking and sabotaging him with those white boots and those sunglasses.
cleanupAmerica
July 3, 2023 at 10:03 pm
If DeSantis is President, he can find reasons to pass an Executive Order banning Federal contracts with hundreds of LGBTQ and woke companies and their suppliers. With millions of Republicans already showing their support, those companies and their suppliers lose revenue with many going out of business. Laid-off workers can find jobs with non-woke companies that will pick up the slack just as with Bud Light.
California governor Newsom did something similar and Democrats applauded. He pulled back the renewal of a multi-million dollar contract with Walgreens, following the company’s preemptive decision not to dispense the abortion medication. DeSantis will do the same with woke and LGBTQ companies.
Go Woke OR Go Broke!
July 4, 2023 at 12:07 am
This is the stupidest thing i’ve ever read.
The overwhelming vast majority of Americans are actually pretty damn WOKE. Only the lunatic fringe of the extreme right wing cares about Rainbow Flags and Diversity in the workplace anymore
That’s why big corporations and pro sports leagues aren’t shy about showing their support for stuff like Pride Month anymore. They’ve run the numbers and know that for every knuckledragging bigoted idiot they scare away, they’ll attract 10 more customers who like it when a brand makes an effort to show inclusiveness.
The truth is: Go Woke OR Go Broke.
My Take
July 4, 2023 at 12:08 am
Do you suppose that high (deep) in the DOJ and FBI there is some initial private covèrt thinking about what to do with Trump if it looks he will gain power, after his threats against these agencies and officials?
Mark
July 4, 2023 at 12:39 am
Im sure the Florida Politics management is just thrilled by all the comments here & elsewhere on the site from committed Marxists!
That explains everything. I have a question for you savages! Should Trump supporters even be allowed to read Florida Politics? If any of these posters had their way, all Trump supporters like me would be sent to concentration camps then suffer a mass murder! Thats the America they want!
Really looking forward to all of you having your heads explode when the 2024 marxist election rigging fails & Trump is declared the winner.
Cuba is excited to welcome you all right after CNN & MSNBC declare that your worst nightmare will come true again.
Trump wins in 2024!
Sqoo
July 4, 2023 at 1:17 am
Well, Trump also won in 2020, right? And he’s still not president, right? So I’m definitely not worried about 2024!
Michael K
July 4, 2023 at 1:12 am
Ron is putting groups of Americans against other groups of Americans, thinking division is strength. His hatred of LGBTQ folk, teachers, immigrants and Black people is in-American. America is sick of hate and sick of Ron.
Sqoo
July 4, 2023 at 1:23 am
The funny thing is… I don’t think he actually truly hates any of those people. He’s just a delusional narcissist who thinks that acting like he hates those people will win him the adulation of the unwashed masses. I can’t wait for when his sycophantic rat staff starts jumping ship and putting out their $18 hardcover tell-alls from this campaign. It is going to be such delicious reading.