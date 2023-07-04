Latest poll: Ron DeSantis at 16% in GOP presidential race

New polling of the Republican presidential race shows Ron DeSantis in a distant second place, with another candidate close behind him in third.

The latest Echelon Insights survey of the race, which was conducted between June 26 and June 29, has former President Donald Trump capturing almost a majority of respondents, with 49% backing him.

DeSantis is 33 points back, at 16%. Meanwhile, third-place Vivek Ramaswamy is just six points behind DeSantis, with a 10% showing that is among his best performances in any national survey.

Trump’s 49% matches his support in the May iteration of this poll. DeSantis lost three points from the previous month, meanwhile, while Ramaswamy is up two points from May.

Other candidates are farther back.

Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence are tied at 5%, though Pence has lost four points since May.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s 4% is a modest showing, yet it’s up two points from May.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has 2% support, doubling his 1% from the previous month.

Finally, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are at 1% support.

Other names are under 1%, meanwhile, and 6% of the 413 likely GOP Primary voters who responded to the survey are unsure who they will support.

Echelon also polled a Trump-DeSantis two-way matchup. The former President takes 60% support in that hypothetical scenario, with DeSantis the choice of 32% of respondents. Trump is “definitely” the choice of 44% of respondents, with DeSantis “definitely” preferred by just 12%, suggesting much of his support comes from people looking for a Trump alternative.

The Echelon Polling numbers are slightly less favorable to both Trump and DeSantis than the Race to the White House polling average. That has Trump at 54%, DeSantis at 22%, Pence at 6%, and Haley, Ramaswamy, and Scott at 3% each.