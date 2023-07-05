Mike Huckabee calls for ‘course corrections’ to slumping Ron DeSantis campaign

A former Governor and presidential candidate is expressing doubt over a current Governor’s quest for the Republican presidential nomination.
During a “Mornings with Maria” appearance on the Fox Business Network, Mike Huckabee criticized Ron DeSantis’ campaign, calling for “course corrections” and saying other candidates were threatening his status as a “clear alternative” to Donald Trump.
Huckabee cited DeSantis’ declining “poll numbers,” saying they showed that “at best, he’s in a stall, and in some polls he’s actually falling and some of the other candidates are getting more attention.”
The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump with 53% across national polls, with DeSantis garnering 21%.
Huckabee went on to criticize the way the DeSantis effort is being run.
“I’m not sure who’s running his campaign and what their strategy is, but I would say that he probably needs to make some course corrections because at this point, he’s so far behind Donald Trump and some of the other candidates are beginning to approach his numbers,” Huckabee said. “He’s no longer that clear alternative to Donald Trump. He’s one of several alternatives to Donald Trump to those who want one. And that’s going to be a real challenge for him.”
“It’s not that he has to face Donald Trump and fear something coming at his face,” Huckabee added. “He’s got to fear there’s another 15 people who are going to be coming at him from his back.”
During the Wednesday segment, Huckabee offered specific criticism for an ad DeSantis’ campaign highlighted that claimed Trump was too committed to LGBTQ+ rights.
While Huckabee rejected the idea that the ad showed DeSantis was “homophobic,” Huckabee said the ad “probably wasn’t the best idea for an ad, in part because you win elections when you add people to your voting rolls, you don’t win elections when you keep subtracting them.”
“But the fact is there are many people in that community who are conservative and vote Republican. You want those voters and just in the same way that Donald Trump was very clear in saying he would protect Christian voters, pro-life voters, I think what he’s saying is that he wants to protect the rights of every American citizen … to live like they want to live as long as it doesn’t interfere and disrupt someone else,” Huckabee continued.
“That really is kind of the heart of what America is about.”
Shelby justice
July 5, 2023 at 3:22 pm
Bottom line is that Ron has met his peak. He is losing (and has lost) his voters in Florida. Once we saw that Jeb was backing him, and a few others, we backed away. Trump never promised without delivering. Ron is not smart. He is done in politics. He is now making money off of the contributions.
Ocean Joe
July 5, 2023 at 3:35 pm
A course correction cannot change who he is.
Anybody who vows to ‘destroy the left’ or the right or the center doesn’t have any business serving as president of a diverse country like this.
He belongs in China or Russia, not the great melting pot. Hating immigrants is a bad plan. Going after them in Florida will drive up construction costs and the cost of food.
The political ad was downright bizarre.
Earl Pitts American
July 5, 2023 at 3:44 pm
Good afternoon Mike,
Just so you know I, Earl Pitts American, am the man who’s large and in charge and thanks but no thanks I, Earl Pitts American, am not hireing any advisors.
I got this Mike. We will, however, be needing an ambasador to the Netherlands after we take command of The White House Mike. What we are looking for is a man who wont go all crazy with the hoes and weed over there in Amsterdam.
If you think you can be that man get back with me, Earl Pitts American.
And Mike does that Relaxium you are pushing on Fox News really work?
Thanks Mike,
Earl Pitts American
Dont Say FLA
July 5, 2023 at 4:07 pm
Rhonda’s course is, at best, whatever Trump, or perhaps Trump’s future, allows for Rhoda. Period.
If Trump exits or gets exited, maybe Rhonda will get the GOP nomination. Otherwise, Rhonda hopes for Trump Veep.
This is why nobody can tell what Rhonda is aiming for. Rhonda’s just aiming for Trump’s table scraps, whatever those scraps mae be.
PeterH
July 5, 2023 at 4:12 pm
DeSantis has no option to advance a traditional “campaign reset!” DeSantis has promoted, legislated and signed into law a long list of Florida laws that are an anathema to the Constitution and American loving individuals.
DeSantis will never be President!
Republicans are America’s biggest problem!
Vote all Republicans out of office.
Elon Mush
July 5, 2023 at 5:06 pm
Ron should put me, Elon Mush, in charge of their campaign. Just look how good I am doing with Twitter and Casey! I will do just as good for Ron.
Set Course
July 5, 2023 at 5:35 pm
Set course for … the Titanic! Dive!