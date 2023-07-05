Mike Huckabee calls for ‘course corrections’ to slumping Ron DeSantis campaign

A former Governor and presidential candidate is expressing doubt over a current Governor’s quest for the Republican presidential nomination.

During a “Mornings with Maria” appearance on the Fox Business Network, Mike Huckabee criticized Ron DeSantis’ campaign, calling for “course corrections” and saying other candidates were threatening his status as a “clear alternative” to Donald Trump.

Huckabee cited DeSantis’ declining “poll numbers,” saying they showed that “at best, he’s in a stall, and in some polls he’s actually falling and some of the other candidates are getting more attention.”

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump with 53% across national polls, with DeSantis garnering 21%.

Huckabee went on to criticize the way the DeSantis effort is being run.

“I’m not sure who’s running his campaign and what their strategy is, but I would say that he probably needs to make some course corrections because at this point, he’s so far behind Donald Trump and some of the other candidates are beginning to approach his numbers,” Huckabee said. “He’s no longer that clear alternative to Donald Trump. He’s one of several alternatives to Donald Trump to those who want one. And that’s going to be a real challenge for him.”

“It’s not that he has to face Donald Trump and fear something coming at his face,” Huckabee added. “He’s got to fear there’s another 15 people who are going to be coming at him from his back.”

During the Wednesday segment, Huckabee offered specific criticism for an ad DeSantis’ campaign highlighted that claimed Trump was too committed to LGBTQ+ rights.

While Huckabee rejected the idea that the ad showed DeSantis was “homophobic,” Huckabee said the ad “probably wasn’t the best idea for an ad, in part because you win elections when you add people to your voting rolls, you don’t win elections when you keep subtracting them.”

“But the fact is there are many people in that community who are conservative and vote Republican. You want those voters and just in the same way that Donald Trump was very clear in saying he would protect Christian voters, pro-life voters, I think what he’s saying is that he wants to protect the rights of every American citizen … to live like they want to live as long as it doesn’t interfere and disrupt someone else,” Huckabee continued.

“That really is kind of the heart of what America is about.”