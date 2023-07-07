Poll: Ron DeSantis has less than 20% support in Texas

A new poll shows Ron DeSantis with less than 20% support in Texas.

The Defend Texas Liberty PAC Texas Statewide 2024 Likely Republican June Issue Poll, conducted by CWS Research, finds the Governor with just 19% support.

That is 4 points down from the May Issue Poll.

Former President Donald Trump leads the field, with 51% support, up 4 points from the previous survey.

All told, DeSantis is 8 points further back over the course of one month.

Texas is a two-man race in this survey. Former Vice President Mike Pence is in a distant third place with 5%.

Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley has 4%, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, all of whom have 3% support.

Author Vivek Ramaswamy (2%) and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (1%) close out the candidates with measurable support, with 10% undecided.

In Texas, the Governor consolidates support from the Trump alternatives in a hypothetical two-way race, taking 32% and gaining 13 points. Trump only musters 53% support, up 2 points from the crowded field.

Other polling has also shown a lopsided race. In a hypothetical two-way Primary, a May Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation survey shows Trump up over DeSantis, 57% to 36%.

DeSantis brought his campaign to Texas last month, calling attention yet again to undocumented immigrants entering at the Mexican border.

He vowed to use “deadly force” via the U.S. military when asked during a news conference after his campaign event, saying that if some “cartel operatives” got “dropped,” it would change their attitude. He was asked about incursions into Mexico but did not answer that part of the question directly.

The Governor also spent days in the state fundraising last month, in Midland on June 7, then Fort Worth, Dallas and Houston on June 8, and The Woodlands and Austin on June 9.