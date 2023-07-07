July 7, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis under 30% approval with women
Ron DeSantis in Iowa. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Iowa
Yet another poll shows DeSantis not connecting with female voters.

As the First Lady launches “Mamas for DeSantis,” new polling suggests the Governor’s got trouble with women nationally.

A survey conducted by The Economist and YouGov shows that fewer than 3 in 10 women nationally approve of Ron DeSantis, a sign that he may face difficulties with the opposite sex if he in fact is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

In a survey of 1,500 adult citizens, just 29% of women regard the Governor favorably. “Very favorable” respondents make up 10% of the sample, while “somewhat favorable” makes up another 19%.

Meanwhile, 45% of women regard the Governor unfavorably, with a total of 37% of the sample regarding him in a “very unfavorable manner.”

The Governor has 35% approval against 43% disapproval overall, with 42% approval among men against 48% disapproval with that gender.

DeSantis is underwater among all ethnic groups. While 43% of White voters approve of him, 45% disapprove. Just 21% of Black voters and 20% of Hispanic voters are favorably disposed to him, meanwhile.

DeSantis is above water with Republicans, with 73% approval against 15% disapproval. Among conservatives, 71% approve of him, with 18% disapproving. But beyond conservatives and Republicans, the polling does not offer a safe space for the second-term Florida Governor.

Just 27% of independent voters approve of DeSantis, against 49% disapproval. Among moderates, 29% approve of DeSantis, against 41% disapproval.

DeSantis’ problems with female voters may drive a lot of this negativity; the crosstabs do not break it down to that degree. Consistent with that read, other polling shows the Governor struggling with women.

A June Civiqs survey reveals that 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him.

A June poll by The Economist and YouGov, also illustrates DeSantis is dragging with women voters, and is stronger with men.

While DeSantis only trails Trump 48% to 26% with male voters, with former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina each taking 4% for a distant third, he’s doing much worse with women.

In this survey, 54% of female Republicans back Trump, with just 17% backing DeSantis. In third place with women voters: former Vice President Mike Pence, who has 6% support.

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

  PeterH

    July 7, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    A loser on the Republican ticket is no surprise!

  Jay Smif

    July 7, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    Yeah, fascism, book-bans, gay-bashing, and a six week abortion ban will do that, but pudgy DeSantis is a hateful midget that only advocates for "freedoms" that he personally approves of.

  My Take

    July 7, 2023 at 1:21 pm

    It's his vile persona.
    It's his being an ogre, not his beìng a Munchkin.

