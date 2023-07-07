Poll: Ron DeSantis under 30% approval with women

As the First Lady launches “Mamas for DeSantis,” new polling suggests the Governor’s got trouble with women nationally.
A survey conducted by The Economist and YouGov shows that fewer than 3 in 10 women nationally approve of Ron DeSantis, a sign that he may face difficulties with the opposite sex if he in fact is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.
In a survey of 1,500 adult citizens, just 29% of women regard the Governor favorably. “Very favorable” respondents make up 10% of the sample, while “somewhat favorable” makes up another 19%.
Meanwhile, 45% of women regard the Governor unfavorably, with a total of 37% of the sample regarding him in a “very unfavorable manner.”
The Governor has 35% approval against 43% disapproval overall, with 42% approval among men against 48% disapproval with that gender.
DeSantis is underwater among all ethnic groups. While 43% of White voters approve of him, 45% disapprove. Just 21% of Black voters and 20% of Hispanic voters are favorably disposed to him, meanwhile.
DeSantis is above water with Republicans, with 73% approval against 15% disapproval. Among conservatives, 71% approve of him, with 18% disapproving. But beyond conservatives and Republicans, the polling does not offer a safe space for the second-term Florida Governor.
Just 27% of independent voters approve of DeSantis, against 49% disapproval. Among moderates, 29% approve of DeSantis, against 41% disapproval.
DeSantis’ problems with female voters may drive a lot of this negativity; the crosstabs do not break it down to that degree. Consistent with that read, other polling shows the Governor struggling with women.
A June Civiqs survey reveals that 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him.
A June poll by The Economist and YouGov, also illustrates DeSantis is dragging with women voters, and is stronger with men.
While DeSantis only trails Trump 48% to 26% with male voters, with former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina each taking 4% for a distant third, he’s doing much worse with women.
In this survey, 54% of female Republicans back Trump, with just 17% backing DeSantis. In third place with women voters: former Vice President Mike Pence, who has 6% support.
PeterH
July 7, 2023 at 12:55 pm
A loser on the Republican ticket is no surprise!
Jay Smif
July 7, 2023 at 1:03 pm
Yeah, fascism, book-bans, gay-bashing, and a six week abortion ban will do that, but pudgy DeSantis is a hateful midget that only advocates for “freedoms” that he personally approves of.
My Take
July 7, 2023 at 1:21 pm
It’s his vile persona.
It’s his being an ogre, not his beìng a Munchkin.