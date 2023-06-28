Poll: Clear majority of women voters disapprove of Ron DeSantis

New polling shows recurrent challenges for Ron DeSantis with female registered voters.
A Civiqs survey reveals that 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, a potentially bad sign for his presidential run. Just 27% approve of him.
DeSantis is above water with Republican women, with 67% approval against 17% disapproval. But every other group of women voters is negative on the Sunshine State Republican, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him.
No matter their age, female voters are likely to be negatively disposed toward DeSantis, but older women tend to like him marginally better. While 70% of women under 35 years of age regard the Governor unfavorably, just 58% of those 65 years of age and older feel the same.
The bad feelings remain constant among women voters regardless of gender, as 62% of those without a college education, 63% of college graduates and 66% of those with postgraduate credentials are all down on DeSantis.
The trend holds true regardless of race as well.
While just 57% of White female voters disapprove of DeSantis (against 33% approval), only 6% of Black women and 19% of Hispanic women approve of the Governor. He does somewhat better with “other” voters, with 25% approval among that cohort.
This isn’t the first poll to suggest DeSantis has a problem with women voters, with some surveys even suggesting Republican women would prefer a different nominee.
For example, a recent poll by The Economist and YouGov illustrates DeSantis is dragging with women voters, and is stronger with men.
While DeSantis only trails Donald Trump 48% to 26% with male voters, he’s doing much worse with women. In this survey, 54% of female Republicans back Trump, with just 17% backing DeSantis.
6 comments
Thomas Kaspar
June 28, 2023 at 8:21 am
More negative propaganda from the rent a blog . How was VP Kamala Harris doing in that NBC Poll ?
Dont Say FLA
June 28, 2023 at 8:28 am
Thomas Groomar’s theory being “Rhonda has no chance against Biden, so let me try to re-cast the campaign as being against the Veep” …. ? I guess? Try to keep up, Thomas. This is a story about “Everybody hates Rhonda.” It’s not about the veep. Nobody cares about any Veep but Trump, and Trump just wants to murder his old Veep.
Margaret Chrisawn
June 28, 2023 at 8:29 am
Typical Repug “whataboutism,” which is the response offered when the folks who comment won’t–and can’t–answer the question asked or rebut the points raised in the article.
The polls cited addressed MiniMussolini and the negative view women have of him. Speak to that, Mr. Kaspar, and then we can talk about whatever an NBC poll showed about VP Harris.
Dont Say FLA
June 28, 2023 at 8:31 am
Saving folks some time, if you haven’t read it and went for the comments first, this story can be condensed to just these three words:
Everybody Hates Rhonda.
Thomas Kaspar
June 28, 2023 at 8:35 am
Everyone in Florida but pedo drag queens greatly appreciates DeSantis Governorship through Covid and hurricanes disasters . See failed states of California , New York , Illinois , Oregon .
Rons Campaign Needs A NewTheme Song
June 28, 2023 at 8:34 am
Look at mee… I’m Rhonda Dee…
[You know the rest]