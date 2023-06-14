Poll: 5 in 6 GOP women don’t want Ron DeSantis to be President

If Ron DeSantis wants to wrest front-runner status away from Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential race, he’s going to have to resolve his trouble with female voters.

That’s one takeaway from a new poll by The Economist and YouGov, which illustrates that DeSantis is dragging with women voters, and is stronger with men.

While DeSantis only trails Trump 48% to 26% with male voters, with former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina each taking 4% for a distant third, he’s doing much worse with women.

In this survey, 54% of female Republicans back Trump, with just 17% backing DeSantis. In third place with women voters: former Vice President Mike Pence, who has 6% support.

All told, Trump has a 51% to 21% lead over the Florida Governor.

“Trump continues to be the top choice of registered voters who are Republicans or independents who lean toward the Republican Party. Among this group, Trump holds a 30-percentage-point lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Primary held now; all other announced candidates tested are in single digits,” the polling memo notes.

“Trump fares better — and DeSantis fares worse — among women in this group of registered Republicans and Republican leaners; Trump performs better among people in this group without a college degree and DeSantis among people with one. One in 10 Republican and Republican-leaning voters (11%) aren’t sure whom they’d support in a hypothetical Primary held in their state today.”

DeSantis has just 16% support among those Republicans who did not graduate college, 43 points behind Trump. But among grads, the two are in a dead heat statistically, with Trump taking 33% and DeSantis commanding 32%.

DeSantis also struggles with voters 45 years of age and up, taking just 18% against 54% for Trump. Meanwhile, this poll suggests he does not have particular appeal in his region of the country.

“Even in the South, DeSantis’s home region, the Florida Governor trails the former President by 30 points — the same as Trump’s lead nationwide.”

The poll was in the field from Sunday through Tuesday.