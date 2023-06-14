Poll: 5 in 6 GOP women don’t want Ron DeSantis to be President

If Ron DeSantis wants to wrest front-runner status away from Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential race, he’s going to have to resolve his trouble with female voters.
That’s one takeaway from a new poll by The Economist and YouGov, which illustrates that DeSantis is dragging with women voters, and is stronger with men.
While DeSantis only trails Trump 48% to 26% with male voters, with former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina each taking 4% for a distant third, he’s doing much worse with women.
In this survey, 54% of female Republicans back Trump, with just 17% backing DeSantis. In third place with women voters: former Vice President Mike Pence, who has 6% support.
All told, Trump has a 51% to 21% lead over the Florida Governor.
“Trump continues to be the top choice of registered voters who are Republicans or independents who lean toward the Republican Party. Among this group, Trump holds a 30-percentage-point lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Primary held now; all other announced candidates tested are in single digits,” the polling memo notes.
“Trump fares better — and DeSantis fares worse — among women in this group of registered Republicans and Republican leaners; Trump performs better among people in this group without a college degree and DeSantis among people with one. One in 10 Republican and Republican-leaning voters (11%) aren’t sure whom they’d support in a hypothetical Primary held in their state today.”
DeSantis has just 16% support among those Republicans who did not graduate college, 43 points behind Trump. But among grads, the two are in a dead heat statistically, with Trump taking 33% and DeSantis commanding 32%.
DeSantis also struggles with voters 45 years of age and up, taking just 18% against 54% for Trump. Meanwhile, this poll suggests he does not have particular appeal in his region of the country.
“Even in the South, DeSantis’s home region, the Florida Governor trails the former President by 30 points — the same as Trump’s lead nationwide.”
The poll was in the field from Sunday through Tuesday.
7 comments
publicans have the earmark of criminality
June 14, 2023 at 1:09 pm
Women don’t like short, smug, narcissistic men
nail morse
June 14, 2023 at 2:14 pm
MAGAt women like rapists. I’m sure if we look closer at DeSantis we can find a rape or two.
There was a video on Twitter yesterday where Jim Bridenstein, a Rep from Oklahoma said he and
DeSantis liked to take showers together while in Congress every morning they took a shower together
We all know whoever makes the biggest noise are the guiltiest…..
ScienceBLVR
June 14, 2023 at 1:23 pm
Let’s not forget the educated middle of the road female Republicans who don’t like either of the candidates you listed like my wise and highly cognizant mother. If she doesn’t vote Dem in 24, like she did for Obama’s 2nd run, Hillary, and Joe in 2020, she would vote Hutchinson in a primary. The GOP lost my life long Republican mother, when they declared war on individual freedom and social and civil rights. She claims to be a Reaganite, believing in the govt staying out of boardrooms and bedrooms. What happened she wants to know?
ScienceBLVR
June 14, 2023 at 1:23 pm
Let’s not forget the educated middle of the road female Republicans who don’t like either of the candidates you listed like my wise and highly cognizant mother. If she doesn’t vote Dem in 24, like she did for Obama’s 2nd run, Hillary, and Joe in 2020, she would vote Hutchinson in a primary. The GOP lost my life long Republican mother, when they declared war on individual freedom and social and civil rights. She claims to be a Reaganite, believing in the govt staying out of boardrooms and bedrooms. What happened she wants to know?
Ron DeSantis wears High Heels
June 14, 2023 at 2:04 pm
Even GOP women know that he went to far with his idiotic abortion ban. This shiathead spent the last few years literally ruining Florida just to build his resume for an obviously failed run at POTUS.
He will be completely irrelevant in a few years, and the next Governor (likely a Democrat because the political pendulum is gonna swing HARD due to him) will have a lot of damage to repair.
nail morse
June 14, 2023 at 2:29 pm
Republican legislators who backed DeSantis immigration law appear to downplay its potential impact
“This bill is 100% supposed to scare you,” one Republican legislator told a South Florida crowd Monday. This while Cubans had learned that DeSantis sent another flight of their brothers to CAL!
Can MAGAts get any dumber? {Plese don’t answer this. I know they will). They will set themselves on fire if they thought, they had any chance of ever winning a election after this year.
We helped over 188,200 Cubans and Hispanic to change their party. There are over 26% Hispanic in FL. 17% are registered voters. They were GOP, NO LONGER! 3.8 million registered voters were screaming last Thursday “go to Cuba with Castro, DeSantis!” woo…. MAGAts are going to have a problem next year…..
DeSantis made sure of this. It only took him one bill and a few of his bootlickers to change almost. 3.8 million voters to Dem
JuliaLame
June 14, 2023 at 2:22 pm
I’m making $80 for every hr. to finish some internet providers from home. I absolutely never thought it would try and be reachable anyway. My comrade mate got 13,000 US dollars just in about a month effectively doing this best sv04 task and furthermore she persuaded me to profit. Look at additional subtleties going to this site.
.
.
Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> 5n.gs/UGtzSU