Poll: Just 11% of New York Republicans back Ron DeSantis

Another poll shows that there may be little point for Ron DeSantis’ campaign to have a New York State of Mind.

A survey conducted by Siena Research from June 20 to June 25 shows the Empire State is still Donald Trump country. The former President is the choice of 61% of New York Republicans, against 34% for “someone else.”

The Florida Governor holds just a minority of those voters seeking a Trump alternative: 31%. Extrapolated to the whole pool of Republicans, that means the Governor is backed by just 11% in the state.

While he is well ahead of Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Mike Pence and the rest, all of whom are in single digits even among that 34% who don’t want Trump, the new Siena poll is the latest showing that delegate-rich New York may be a no-go for the Florida Governor during its April 2 Primary.

DeSantis’ showing, dismal though it is, is actually an improvement from the May administration of the same survey. That poll showed DeSantis at 9%.

Meanwhile, yet another Siena survey previously showed Trump ahead of DeSantis in a two-way race, 52% to 27%.

The Governor is using New York City and its drag queens as a rhetorical target on the campaign trail, in yet another sign that his path to the Republican nomination isn’t counting on Empire State voters.

“You know, there was a thing, I think it was in New York City. Some of you may have seen it,” DeSantis said. “It was some type of demonstration and they had like these drag queens saying, the chant was, ‘We’re coming for your children.’”

“Let me tell you this, you know, like people, adults, you know, they do. It’s a free country, right? I mean, like, I kind of just, like, you know, mind my own business. But you start coming for our kids, we’ve got problems. And we are going to stand up for our kids,” he continued.

DeSantis has made trips to the New York City metropolitan area this year.

At a book tour stop, protesters and critics supportive of Trump greeted DeSantis in New York.

“Wait until ’28, Ron, wait until ’28,” one jeered.

DeSantis also addressed police officers at an outer borough catering hall in Staten Island. The former President lambasted DeSantis for poor attendance at an event later that day.

Meanwhile, former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has endorsed Trump, despite DeSantis campaigning with him last year.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the (Joe) Biden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer,” Zeldin tweeted. “He has my full support!”