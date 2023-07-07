Poll: Ron DeSantis 23 points behind Donald Trump in Iowa

Fresh polling of Hawkeye State Republicans tells a familiar story.

A new survey conducted by National Research Inc. and reported by American Greatness reveals Donald Trump has more than double the support Ron DeSantis has among 500 likely GOP caucus participants next year.

The survey shows Trump with 44% support, with DeSantis drawing 21%, a 23-point lead well outside the +/- 4.38-percentage-point margin of error. Trump’s lead has grown from the 39% to 24% advantage he enjoyed a month prior.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s 7% is good for third place, ahead of Chris Christie, Mike Pence and Vivek Ramaswamy (each at 3%). Nikki Haley (2%) and Asa Hutchinson (1%) are even farther back. Undecided voters make up 14% of the sample.

The Governor’s path is narrow, the polling memo says: “DeSantis is losing among voters who have a favorable impression of him. Twenty-eight percent of these folks say DeSantis is their preferred candidate while 42% chose Trump. Voters who have a favorable impression of both men chose Trump as well, 55% to DeSantis’s 25%.”

Trump is in Iowa Friday for an event with farmers, and he has gloated about his Iowa performance in polls even in other states. For example, he told a South Carolina audience last weekend that DeSantis was being “absolutely destroyed” in the Hawkeye State.

During the rally, Trump discussed favorable polling, including an in-state National Public Affairs poll.

“We’re leading by many, many points,” Trump said.

There Trump took 41% support among the 809 likely Presidential Primary voters surveyed, while DeSantis was at 18%.

The Race to the White House average for the state also shows Trump leading DeSantis, 41% to 18%.