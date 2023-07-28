Ron DeSantis doubles down on vow to have ‘no cocaine in the White House’

Ron DeSantis continues to promise that if he is elected President, at least one illicit drug won’t be found in his vicinity.

“No cocaine in the White House. We are not going to do it,” DeSantis promised in Okaloosa Friday, referring to a baggie found on the premises earlier this month.

“We may have some problems with my six-, five- and three-year-old with finger painting and things like that, but it’s going to all be very G-rated,” DeSantis added.

The Governor made the comments during a town hall sponsored by his Never Back Down super PAC, revisiting the cocaine controversy, as he had during speeches before.

Back on July 9, the Governor mused about who the illicit powder might have belonged to, suggesting that “this cocaine in the White House” belongs to the President’s son, Hunter Biden.

“But was it Hunter’s? Does everyone think it’s Hunter’s cocaine? Whose cocaine was it?”

DeSantis stopped short of fingering the First Son as the owner of the found substance Friday.

During an episode of a Tomi Lahren podcast earlier this month, Ron DeSantis ripped the administration for being poor stewards of the public space amid the illicit drug allegations. But he merely nodded then when Lahren suggested the cocaine may have belonged to Hunter Biden.

The federal investigation couldn’t establish a chain of custody for the substance, but that hasn’t stopped DeSantis from issuing opinions, saying the investigation wasn’t “serious.”

“Isn’t it interesting how you have this cocaine there? I don’t see the FBI and the Department of Justice mobilizing and doing … a real serious litigation of this. I kind of feel like if they’re a Republican White House that you’d have swarms of (Drug Enforcement Administration) and FBI agents trying to get to the bottom of who brought that into the White House. I think with this, they’re just treating the Joe Biden administration with kid gloves,” DeSantis told the Newsmax audience earlier this month.