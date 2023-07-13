July 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

David Mulicka clears $80K in 9 days in Lee County Commission bid
David Mulicka with wife Jenna Persons-Mulicka and son Charlie. Image via Mulicka campaign.

Jacob OglesJuly 13, 20234min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Kyle Methany: How our company’s success story can be a road map for creating Florida’s future workforce

HeadlinesInfluence

Appeals court paves way for U.S. Sugar to acquire Imperial Sugar Co.

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez pauses work for law firm to focus on presidential bid

Mulicka horiz
Lawmakers from across the state are supporting his Lee County Commission bid.

Lee County Republican David Mulicka has raised $80,500 in the first nine days of his campaign for County Commission.

“I’m very pleased with the outpouring of support from friends, community leaders and businesspeople,” he said. “Everybody has been extremely supportive.”

Mulicka filed in June for the District 3 seat being vacated by Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli, who was first appointed in 2019. Republican Brian Farrar, Mulicka’s only declared opponent to date, also declared in June and raised $69,300 by comparison.

Sandelli has notably endorsed Mulicka as his desired successor in the post. Mulicka has plenty of other allies in the local political world as well.

He’s married to Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, Chair of the Lee County legislative delegation. Sheriff Carmine Marceno and State Attorney Amira Fox have already endorsed him, and a host committee for a July 26 fundraiser includes sitting County Commissioners Brian Hamman, Cecil Pendergrass and Kevin Ruane.

A look at 101 donations to Mulicka’s campaign shows support locally and from around the state. Donors who gave the maximum $1,000 include former Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto, Honc Industries founder Daniel Honc and Rist Family Foundation founder Brian Rist. Political committees connected to state lawmakers around Florida, including Sen. Ben Albritton and Reps. Spencer Roach and John Snyder, also donated.

Mulicka is president of Honc Destruction and Honc Recycling, so he’s well connected in the contracting world. He believes that will be an asset on the Commission as the community rebuilds in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Lee County in September.

“My skill set and experience will lend itself for hurricane rebuilding and recovery in our area, which really was devastated and needs to be rebuilt from scratch: infrastructure, roadways and utilities, transportation systems,” he said. “I feel like I’m an experienced voice in working with staff and with state, federal and local decisions.”

He’s also deeply conscious of growth patterns in the growing county and wants local planning to become more forward-looking.

“So many times in history, we have waited till the last minute to build something that was already too small, and then we rebuild it during tourist season and make it worse,” he said.

While Lee County faces a period of difficult rebuilding, there’s also the opportunity to better lay out long-term plans and an enormous amount of resources coming to the region. He’s heard estimates as high as $5 billion for outside relief dollars coming to the county.

“That sounds like a good opportunity to me,” he said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by 27 points with California Republicans

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.13.23

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories