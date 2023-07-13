July 13, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by 27 points with California Republicans
Ron DeSantis in San Francisco. Screenshot via DeSantis For President.

A.G. Gancarski
July 13, 2023

Trump leads 50% to 23%.

New polling from California shows problems for the presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis in the Golden State.

In a survey of Republican primary voters released this week by the Public Policy Institute of California, former President Donald Trump has 50% support, with the Florida Governor far behind at just 23%.

If there is any consolation for DeSantis, the rest of the field is doing even worse.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has 6% support and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is at 5%. Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley all have 3% backing.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is not a candidate, but she has 2% support. Author Vivek Ramaswamy has performed well in some national polls, but here in California he has just 1%.

This survey tracks with other polls showing Trump well ahead.

In a recent Emerson College Poll of California Republicans, DeSantis trails Trump in the 2024 Presidential Primary race, 53% to 19%, with Pence at 10%.

A previous Public Policy Institute of California survey, conducted May 17-24, shows the former President with 50% support, way ahead of DeSantis at 21%.

DeSantis has made California complaints central to his campaign pitch, offering cautionary tales about San Francisco repeatedly.

“Don’t tell me it doesn’t affect people’s lives. I was just in San Francisco. I saw — in 20 minutes on the ground — people defecating on the sidewalk. I saw people using fentanyl. I saw people smoking crack right there in the open, right there on the street. It was a civilization in decay,” the Governor said at a Faith & Freedom Coalition event in June.

“We saw people defecating on the street. We saw people using heroin, we saw people smoking crack cocaine,” DeSantis added in a campaign ad. “The city is not vibrant anymore. It’s really collapsed because of leftist policies, and these policies have caused people to flee this area. They don’t prosecute criminals like they do in most parts of the country, and the wreckage is really sad to see.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 13, 2023 at 12:20 pm

    What do they call it when there’s too many disasters and people just get worn out from hearing about them and donating for relief? Is that Hurricane Exhaustion or something? Whatever it’s called, I think we are there with making fun of the Rhonda campaign.

    Rhonda might want to go ahead and change his name to Todd now.

    Todd. Short for Toddler.

    ahhh, there we go! i made it fun again

    Reply

  • California gun laws

    July 13, 2023 at 1:20 pm

    If California’s gun laws reminded Rhonda of Florida’s gun laws, maybe Rhonda wouldn’t shoot themself in the foot at every stop on their campaign tour.

    Reply

