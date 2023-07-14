Ron DeSantis dodges question about national six-week abortion ban

Ron DeSantis is willing to impose a six-week abortion ban on Florida, but he won’t commit to such strict laws if he ever becomes President.

During an interview Friday at the Family Leadership Summit, DeSantis was asked by Tucker Carlson if he would “do the same as President nationally.”

The Governor demurred.

“So I mean, of course, I want to sign pro life legislation. I think it’s something that we need to develop a culture of life in this country,” DeSantis told Carlson.

However, a national six-week abortion ban doesn’t seem to be a priority for DeSantis, despite what he calls “barbaric” abortion practices including termination of pregnancies in the third trimester.

“I don’t think Rome is built in a day. I think it’s going to take time to make progress in some parts of the country. But as President, I will be somebody who will use the bully pulpit to support governors like Kim Reynolds when she’s got a bill, other states as they advance the cause of life,” DeSantis said.

This wasn’t the first time the Governor said he wouldn’t apply Florida’s commitment to the “cause of life” to the other states if President.

During a May appearance on “Fox News Tonight,” DeSantis said that after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, “there’s a role for both the federal (government) and states” to play going forward, but that “fighting for life and protecting life really is a bottom up movement.”

“I think that there’s just a practical reality that the country is divided on the issue. And so the question is, you know, how are you going to be able to save, you know, more lives? Some of this is a matter of strategy, some of it is a matter of, you know, what could you do to be able to advance the ball forward?” he added. “Clearly in California, you know, you are going to have very, very hostile views.”