Ron DeSantis repeats claim that he brought ‘pride’ to Florida by being Governor

Ron DeSantis says people didn’t have “pride” in being Floridians before he was elected Governor.

During an interview with friendly talk show host Steve Deace, DeSantis explained that people in the Sunshine State are now proud, much like people in Texas are of their state identity.

“I can tell you what we’ve seen in the last few years has developed a sense of pride in the state, particularly amongst our people, that rivals or exceeds the type of pride you’d see in a state like Texas. I never thought I’d see that in Florida,” DeSantis said.

In addition to “pride,” the Governor credits himself with bringing “excitement” to the state.

“People were excited, have been excited, about what we’ve done. But the excitement is in the results that are produced. The excitement is when something is wrong, they know that I’ll show up and I’ll make it right,” DeSantis said.

The Governor has credited himself with bringing “pride” to Florida before, though this is the first time he likened it to Texas. He also gave himself credit for such in New Hampshire.

“I was born and raised in Florida, and it’s only been recently that we’ve developed a sense of state pride ourselves,” DeSantis said at a New Hampshire GOP dinner this spring. “We’re proud to have stood up for freedom in the last few years when it wasn’t easy. We did it our own way and I’m proud of that.”

“But I must admit, we draw inspiration from the people here in New Hampshire,” DeSantis continued. “Because more than any other state, you don’t mince words when it comes to your stand on liberty. You say it very clearly: Live Free or Die.”

He returned to that theme in May.

“Florida’s got moxie,” DeSantis said, apparently quoting a magazine in talking about the “pride” he says the state now has.

“Basically they said, you know, it’s the free state of Florida where woke is broke, where men are men and where business is booming,” DeSantis continued. “And I’m like, you know what? That’s not a bad slogan.”