‘Incredible enthusiasm’: Joe Biden, DNC report $72M haul in Q2

President Joe Biden’s campaign announced a more than $72 million fundraising haul with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and its joint fundraising committees between April and June.

The sum is more than the combined Q2 gains the campaigns of both former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis reported earlier this month. However, it’s well short of the $105 million that Trump and the Republican National Committee raised during the same period four years ago.

By the end of June, the Biden campaign, the DNC and its committees held $77 million altogether — the “highest total amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history,” a campaign press note said.

The campaign did not break down how the fundraising was split between each organization. It noted more than 394,000 donors made more than 670,000 contributions. Of those, 97% were for less than $200 and 30% had not previously given to the campaign.

Donations came from all 50 states and “all walks of life,” the campaign said. The average grassroots contribution was $39, and teachers, nurses and retirees represented “some of the most common occupations of donors.”

“We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris’ agenda — including their commitment to restoring democracy, fighting for more freedoms and growing the economy by growing the middle class. While Republicans are burning through resources in a divisive Primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions, we are significantly outraising every single one of them — because our team’s strength is our grassroots supporters,” Biden-Harris Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Americans know the stakes in this election — and our broad, diverse coalition powered by grassroots donors is going to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back to the White House to finish the job.”

The Biden campaign’s reported Q2 fundraising is more than double the $35 million Trump pulled in since June and more than triple what DeSantis took in over the same stretch.

Never Back Down, a super PAC dedicated exclusively to putting DeSantis in the White House, also amassed $130 million since March, though close to two-thirds of the money came from a Florida state committee that backed DeSantis’ 2022 re-election campaign.