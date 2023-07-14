July 14, 2023
Brian Farrar puts $50K behind Lee Co. Commission bid
Image via Farrar campaign

Jacob Ogles

Brian Farrar
He posted more than $69K in total in June fundraising.

Bonita Springs business owner Brian Farrar made a statement with his first fundraising report. As he runs for Lee County Commission, he’s willing to make a personal investment in the ambition.

The BCF Management Group president added $69,300 in June, the first month since filing for the open District 3 seat. Of that, $50,000 came in the form of candidate loans.

“It’s important to have skin in the game,” Farrar said. “This is a very important job for Lee County.”

By comparison, opponent David Mulicka raised $80,500 over a similar period, with $1,000 of that coming out of pocket and another $1,000 donated by wife and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka. Farrar and Mulicka are set to face off in a Republican Primary in August. Incumbent County Commissioner Ray Sandelli announced he will not seek re-election.

Donations to Farrar included $1,000 checks from Republican Rep. Adam Botana, self-storage developer Jim Magnus, consultant Steven Kissinger and real estate agent Jerry Colton.

As Farrar runs for the seat, he plans to focus on hurricane resiliency and improvements to regional infrastructure. The past year, when Hurricane Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa in September before tearing across the state, the region suffered a record amount of damage.

Local structures and public facilities must be designed and maintained to take the brunt of the next storm, Farrar said.

He hopes the public views his past commitments to the region in a positive light. He spent 16 years on the Lee County Mosquito Control District, an elected position to which he won re-election last year. He also worked with such intuitions as the CREW Land & Water Trust. The Navy veteran also serves on the board for Bonita Springs Utilities, where he has served as president for five years.

There is still about a year before early voting in the Primary begins, and Farrar plans to make his case more aggressively as time passes on.

“I’m hearing a lot of great things,” he said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications.

