Brian Farrar to face David Mulicka in open Lee Co. Commission race

Two major players have jumped into the race for an open Lee County Commission seat.

Bonita Springs businessman Brian Farrar just announced he’s running for the Lee County Commission. Farrar serves as president of BCF Management Group, a construction and engineering firm in Bonita Springs.

That move comes days after an announcement from David Mulicka, who founded Honc Destruction. Mulicka is also husband to state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, sitting Chair of the Lee County legislative delegation.

Both are now filed for a Republican Primary next August. Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Ron DeSantis first in 2019, is not seeking re-election.

Farrar’s campaign announced a theme for the campaign: “Lee County needs hardworking, commonsense servant leaders.” The Navy veteran also serves on the board for Bonita Springs Utilities, where he has served as president for five years, and is on the Lee County Mosquito and Hyacinth Commission, which he previously chaired.

He also previously served as chair of the Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, now SWFL Inc., and remains the vice chair of CREW Land and Water Trust, where he has been a board member since 2002.

Farrar’s announcement came a day after the official campaign kickoff for Mulicka, who announced plans to run for the seat last week.

“I will lead the way in rebuilding our community, protecting small businesses, keeping taxes low and preserving our environment and water quality,” Mulicka said in an email to supporters.

“Ultimately this campaign is about you and if elected, my job will be to represent you. Over the next several months our priority will be to visit all corners of the county to meet with and talk to residents about their needs and concerns so I can better represent you.”

Sandelli told WINK News last week that he would not seek a second full term on the County Commission.