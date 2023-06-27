June 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Brian Farrar to face David Mulicka in open Lee Co. Commission race

Jacob OglesJune 27, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Gov. DeSantis, appointees to Disney World governing board ask that Disney lawsuit be dismissed

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Georgia elections official to speak to federal prosecutors probing Donald Trump’s efforts to undo 2020 loss

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Joel Rudman, Jayer Williamson line up behind Frank White Senate bid

mulicka farrar
The Republicans have both filed to succeed Ray Sandelli in the District 3 seat.

Two major players have jumped into the race for an open Lee County Commission seat.

Bonita Springs businessman Brian Farrar just announced he’s running for the Lee County Commission. Farrar serves as president of BCF Management Group, a construction and engineering firm in Bonita Springs.

That move comes days after an announcement from David Mulicka, who founded Honc Destruction. Mulicka is also husband to state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, sitting Chair of the Lee County legislative delegation.

Both are now filed for a Republican Primary next August. Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Ron DeSantis first in 2019, is not seeking re-election.

Farrar’s campaign announced a theme for the campaign: “Lee County needs hardworking, commonsense servant leaders.” The Navy veteran also serves on the board for Bonita Springs Utilities, where he has served as president for five years, and is on the Lee County Mosquito and Hyacinth Commission, which he previously chaired.

He also previously served as chair of the Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, now SWFL Inc., and remains the vice chair of CREW Land and Water Trust, where he has been a board member since 2002.

Farrar’s announcement came a day after the official campaign kickoff for Mulicka, who announced plans to run for the seat last week.

“I will lead the way in rebuilding our community, protecting small businesses, keeping taxes low and preserving our environment and water quality,” Mulicka said in an email to supporters.

“Ultimately this campaign is about you and if elected, my job will be to represent you. Over the next several months our priority will be to visit all corners of the county to meet with and talk to residents about their needs and concerns so I can better represent you.”

Sandelli told WINK News last week that he would not seek a second full term on the County Commission.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump expects Ron DeSantis to drop to 3rd place soon

nextJoel Rudman, Jayer Williamson line up behind Frank White Senate bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories