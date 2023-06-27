Donald Trump expects Ron DeSantis to drop to 3rd place soon

Donald Trump expects Ron DeSantis to soon lose his second place standing among Republicans in Presidential Primary polls.

“The question is, when will he go to third place,” Trump said at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s “Lilac Luncheon” fundraiser.

“Somebody said, ‘How come you only attack him?’ I said because he’s in second place,” Trump said, adding that he isn’t attacking other candidates “because they’re not in second place.”

“But soon I don’t think he’ll be in second place. So I’ll be attacking somebody else, you know. Like, we’re intelligent people. Let’s attack the one in second. We don’t have to attack the one in third,” Trump continued, adding that his strategy was to keep attacking “No. 2” and “send them back to the dry cleaners.”

Trump made a similar prediction regarding DeSantis’ decline to Sean Hannity recently.

“I really go after the one who’s second,” Trump said, referring to DeSantis. “And I think the one who’s second is going down so much and so rapidly that I don’t think he’s going to be second that much longer. I think he’s going to be third or fourth.”

The former President continues to make commentary on DeSantis’ polls central to his stump speech.

Addressing the Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner on Sunday, Trump blamed the Florida Governor for plummeting in the polls, saying DeSantis’ lack of personality was to blame.

“He’s falling like a rock,” Trump snarked. “People are getting to know him. They know he’s got no personality. He’s got to have a little personality. Not much, but a little.”

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump up 53% to 22% in a crowded field and 58% to 35% when the field is limited to just Trump and DeSantis.