Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.14.23

The Florida Policy Project (FPP) has published three comprehensive reports addressing best practices for better government.

The organization, a nonpartisan research-focused organization launched by former Sen. Jeff Brandes with former Senate President Bill Galvano heading the board of directors, aims to educate both the public and Florida lawmakers on its ideas, based on data-driven research seeking transformative ideas.

FPP, in partnership with Florida State University Askew School of Public Administration and Policy Director Gary VanLandingham, established the three reports using information about state resources as well as best practices from successful initiatives in other states that could be tailored to Florida’s unique needs.

“Today, I’m honored to announce that Florida Policy Project has released three special reports aimed at achieving better outcomes and enhancing government accountability in Florida. These reports provide strategic recommendations that prioritize the state’s resources toward researching public policy and strengthening accountability in funding projects,” Brandes said. “The Florida Policy Project remains committed to conducting best practice research that focuses on improving outcomes.”

The three “Better Government” reports include recommendations to establish Florida university research partnerships; measure the impact of state-funded programs; and utilize the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability (OPPAGA) for its highest and best use.

The report on university partnerships recommends the creation and funding of the Office of Strategic Research Partnerships within the Governor’s Office and the establishment of the Florida Policy Lab to facilitate knowledge exchange between Florida’s six research universities and policymakers.

On measuring the impact of state-funded programs, the report found the state should establish a policy framework and create a mechanism to require agencies to report current program inventories to measure various project effectiveness. It also proposes increasing the availability of high-quality evidence to the Legislature to inform decisions and establish confidence in programs that are providing a positive return on investment to taxpayer dollars.

Finally, the report recommendations regarding OPPAGA include expanding, funding and using OPPAGA to provide research and measurement to the Legislature. That includes higher salaries for new OPPAGA staff and additional authorized positions to increase the number of program evaluations and policy analysis. Further, it proposes that the Legislature direct OPPAGA to release all research to lawmakers.

FPP is focusing on areas related to criminal justice reform, property insurance, transportation and housing, issues Brandes heavily championed during his 12 years in the Legislature from 2010 to 2022.

The goal is to collaborate with state and nationally recognized research experts to conduct, compile and complete analyses on best practices that produce the best outcomes for Floridians.

The Association of Florida Colleges and the Florida College System Council of Presidents announced new leadership, including the addition of Tony Carvajal as AFC’s new CEO and executive director.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead the Association of Florida Colleges. Florida leads the nation in higher education,” Carvajal said. “Our state and community colleges are truly changing the lives of students and the communities that they serve. I look forward to working with our college presidents and education partners to lead this association.”

Carvajal has a long history in public policy and organizational leadership. Before joining AFC, Carvajal served as an executive vice president at Florida TaxWatch. He has also held leadership positions with The Able Trust, Florida Chamber Foundation and Collins Center for Public Policy.

Carvajal earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and communication from Florida State University and a master’s in public administration from Florida International University.

In addition to tapping Carvajal for the leadership post, AFC and the Florida College System Council of Presidents announced that Pensacola State College President Dr. C. Edward Meadows has been voted in as the next Chair of COP. Meadows is Pensacola State College’s sixth president and has held the position since 2008.

Meadows is a past Chair of the COP and returns to the role as Pasco-Hernando State College President Dr. Timothy Beard prepares for retirement. Beard will continue working with COP as the Honorary Chair until his retirement.

The Florida Justice Association (FJA) has brought on a new leadership team for the organization’s legislative advocacy and political programs.

Leading the team is newly appointed Executive Director Jeff Porter.

Porter is taking the FJA helm from Paul Jess, who retired from the FJA after 35 years of service, including a stint as Executive Director since 2017.

“Paul Jess’s impact on the organization, our membership, and the state of Florida’s civil justice system is immeasurable,” Porter said, “as was his impact on me as a mentor over the last 17 years.”

“Now it’s time for the next generation of leaders to help protect the rights of all Floridians and preserve the civil justice system from ongoing attacks from the insurance industry and corporate America,” he added.

Porter has served as FJA Deputy Executive Director since 2017.

Porter is selecting Lydia Claire Brooks as FJA’s Political Director and Laura Youmans as Director of Legislative and Government Affairs.

FJA is also adding Allison North Jones as Director of Communications.

“FJA’s legislative leadership team represents some of the most talented legislative, political and communications professionals in the country, and they take protecting access to the courts very seriously,” Porter said.

Brooks has been Deputy Director of the Florida Justice PAC since 2020. She joined FJA in February 2019 as part of FJA’s EAGLE fundraising team.

Youmans joined the FJA in 2020 as legislative counsel.

“The FJA has a bright and stable future with this new leadership team,” Porter said. “I am confident that many will take notice both with respect to our actions in policymaking and elections.”

The FJA’s mission is to strengthen and uphold Florida’s civil justice system and protect the rights of both citizens and consumers.

“Confidential Ron DeSantis campaign memo looks to reassure donors amid stumbles” via Dasha Burns, Matt Dixon, Jonathan Allen and Allan Smith of NBC News — DeSantis is trying to reassure donors and activists that his campaign only looks stalled.

A confidential campaign memo obtained by NBC News lays out what DeSantis’ Presidential campaign sees as its path forward: focusing on the early states, refusing to give up on New Hampshire, not yet investing in Super Tuesday battlegrounds, zeroing in on DeSantis’ biography and sowing doubts about his competitors, particularly Sen. Tim Scott.

“While Super Tuesday is critically important, we will not dedicate resources to Super Tuesday that slows our momentum in New Hampshire,” the memo states. “We expect to revisit this investment in the Fall.”

The document, dated July 6, is labeled a “confidential friends and family update,” and makes it clear that it’s “not for distribution.” Its details about the campaign’s strategy are far more in-depth than what has been shared publicly.

Across the DeSantis political universe, there is a heightened awareness of the importance of the early states and the reality that he will burn out without strong performances there. It means that even as the group has a plan in place now, the strategy is subject to change.

“From my understanding, if we don’t see a bump in the polls, we are basically going to shut down the idea of a national operation,” a DeSantis-aligned operative said.

“Punching down? DeSantis campaign memo zeros in on Tim Scott” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The presidential campaign of DeSantis is promising “scrutiny” for an opponent who has polled below him in every survey of the 2024 GOP field thus far. In a “confidential friends and family update” memo, a South Carolina Senator stands alone as the only candidate who is not former President Donald Trump that the campaign professes to worry about. “What has not changed are the candidates who are realistically being courted by the electorate. As it has been for the last year, Trump and DeSantis remain the only viable options for two-thirds of the likely Republican Primary electorate. While Scott has earned a serious look at this stage, his bio is lacking the fight that our electorate is looking for in the next President,” the memo asserts.

“Donald Trump conjures up a phony dispute with DeSantis over China tariffs” via Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post — Barnstorming the country, the GOP presidential front-runner has been regularly attacking his chief rival, DeSantis, for supposedly opposing the tariffs that Trump imposed on China during his presidency. In Trump’s telling, DeSantis, whom he often calls “DeSanctimonius” or simply “DeSanctis,” vehemently opposed Trump’s tariffs and the relief for farmers who suffered when China significantly cut its purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

—“DeSantis GOP nomination odds drop below 13% in betting market” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis gains ground on Trump in New Hampshire” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis spent Independence Day in New Hampshire marching in parades, and it appears to have paid off in a new poll. A new National Research Inc. survey shows the Governor now has 15% support, up from 12% in the June administration of this poll. While DeSantis is moving up, meanwhile, Trump is descending. Trump is down to 39%, 5 points below his 44% the month before. Voters like DeSantis, but they are still backing Trump.

“DeSantis to return to New York, home of some of his worst single state polls” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is heading back to New York next week for another fundraiser. DeSantis will be in the affluent Suffolk County town of Southampton next Thursday for a $3,300 per person event. DeSantis’ latest trip to the state to woo donors comes even as polling shows he has little shot of winning the state’s Presidential Primary next year against Trump, who seems to have favorite son status in the Empire State. A survey shows Trump is the choice of 61% of New York Republicans, against 34% for “someone else.” The Florida Governor holds just a minority of those voters seeking a Trump alternative, at 31%. Extrapolated to the whole pool of Republicans, which means DeSantis is backed by just 11% in the state, down by 50 points against Trump.

“DeSantis trails Trump by 27 points with California Republicans” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New polling from California shows problems for the Presidential campaign of DeSantis in the Golden State. In a survey of Republican Primary voters released this week by the Public Policy Institute of California, Trump has 50% support, with the Florida Governor far behind at just 23%. If there is any consolation for DeSantis, the rest of the field is doing even worse. Former Vice President Mike Pence has 6% support and Sen. Scott is at 5%.

“DeSantis needs to win South Carolina. A MAGA wall stands in his way.” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — The label says, “Make Honey Great Again” and it comes in a plastic bottle shaped like Trump. It sells for $20 a pop. On a good day, Todd Gerhart might sell 1,000 bottles. This, he said, is looking like a very good day. Gerhart surveyed the Trump supporters queued up along a street lined with merch tents before a pre-Independence Day rally earlier this month in this town of about 3,300 a half-hour outside of Greenville. The crowd size is difficult to grasp. Gerhart said he heard 42,000 registered for free tickets. The town’s Police Chief later estimated 50,000 showed up. Trump himself eventually claimed 75,000. Whatever the official count, it’s a scene.

“Former Disney, Marvel exec Ike Perlmutter plans major donation to back Trump for President” via Brian Schwartz of CNBC — Perlmutter, the former Chair of Marvel Entertainment at Disney, is planning a key donation to back Trump’s 2024 run for President. Perlmutter has yet to decide how much he plans to donate toward Trump’s run, but the businessman’s representative said Thursday the financial support would be “meaningful.” Perlmutter and Trump have been close for over two decades. Perlmutter has previously donated $10.5 million toward a pro-Trump super PAC during the 2020 Election cycle. Perlmutter’s wife also gave $10.5 million to the same PAC, records show.

“Trump loses Iowa endorser days after attacking the state’s Governor” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — An Iowa State Senator who’d previously endorsed Trump is flipping his support to DeSantis just days after the former President attacked Iowa’s popular Republican Governor, Kim Reynolds. Jeff Reichman, who is serving his first term in the Senate, announced Thursday that he is defecting to the Florida Governor’s presidential campaign. In a statement, Reichman singled out praise for Reynolds, who Trump has targeted for her warmness toward DeSantis, his main rival for the GOP nomination.

“Charles Myers, Phil Munger to host DNC fundraiser with Kamala Harris” via Akayla Gardner of Bloomberg — Two high-powered Democratic donors — Myers and Phil Munger, the son of Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charles Munger, will host a campaign reception featuring Vice President Harris on Thursday in New York. Drew Barrymore, the actor and talk-show host, will be among the 50 donors attending the event, which raised about $650,000 for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. That total exceeds the target of $500,000. Some donors had to be turned away from the list of attendees after the event reached capacity, the source said.

“GOP candidates scramble to attract donors to qualify for first debate” via Amy B Wang of The Washington Post — In their attempt to break through a crowded field, some Republican presidential candidates are struggling with one of the initial steps: attracting enough individual donors to qualify for the GOP’s Primary debates. To make the stage for the first debate, set for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, a candidate must poll at least 1% in three polls approved by the Republican National Committee, as well as have at least 40,000 individual donors. If enough candidates qualify, there could be a second debate on Aug. 24. The requirements are intended to ensure that the party’s eventual nominee has built significant grassroots support and is “in the best position to take back the White House” next November, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said last month.

“Potential Primary pitfall looms as Democrats scramble for a candidate against Rick Scott” via Holly Otterbein and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Senate Democrats know who they want to run against incumbent Florida Republican Sen. Scott next year. But the message hasn’t gotten through to Florida Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee officials are trying to convince former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to jump into a race against Scott said. Scott is a multimillionaire who can pour huge sums of his own money into the contest and has won three statewide races in Florida by razor-thin margins.

“Miami Mayor Francis Suarez pauses work for law firm to focus on presidential bid” via Florida Politics — As he seeks America’s most powerful job, Miami Mayor Suarez is taking an unpaid leave of absence from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a litigation firm for which he served as counsel since May 2021. Suarez’s leave from the firm was effective July 1, two weeks after he announced his candidacy for President. The move is solely due to his seeking the Republican nomination, which in June quoted the Mayor saying he was considering a pause in his work there while vying for national office. “The firm and Francis agreed that he should focus on his presidential campaign,” the Quinn Emanuel spokesperson said. “His unpaid leave was motivated by no other consideration.”

“Asa Hutchinson is selling Bush-era Republicanism. Buyers are scarce.” via Jonathan Weisman and Ann Hinga Klein of The New York Times — Holding court in a Pizza Ranch restaurant on Tuesday in Newton, Iowa, Hutchinson was trying to keep his long shot presidential bid aloft as formidable Republican heavyweights continued to dominate the state’s attention. The would-be caucusgoers listened as he avoided easy answers, carefully sidestepped social issues that he worried were too divisive and made copious references to his previous stints in government, that his stops along the path leading him here had included the House of Representatives, leadership roles in the Homeland Security Department and DEA and, most recently, the Governor’s Mansion in Arkansas. The problem for Hutchinson was clear and obvious — only eight Iowa voters were there with him, all tucked into the Pizza Ranch’s “Bunk House,” a party room just off the buffet table.

“Trump reveals new details about $1 billion in earnings in revised filing” via Michael Kranish, Aaron Schaffer and Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post — Trump disclosed new details about roughly $1 billion in earnings in a revised financial filing covering much of his post-presidency, including money from foreign ventures, speaking fees and a Florida golf course. Trump reported several hundred sources of income in an initial April financial disclosure but provided only broad ranges for the income he received from each source. The revised Trump filing provides new details, such as a dollar amount for nearly a hundred sources of income, including his largest ones, which sum to over $1.2 billion.

“Trump Super PAC made $155,000 payment to Melania Trump in 2021” via Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — A super PAC aligned with Donald Trump paid Melania $155,000 in late 2021, an unusual payment that was not visible in the group’s initial federal reports and came to light only in a new filing by Trump on Thursday. The money was listed as pay for a “speaking engagement” by Ms. Trump in the new filing, a personal financial disclosure by Mr. Trump. The $155,000 payment was made in December 2021 by Make America Great Again, Again, which at the time was Mr. Trump’s leading super PAC. Ms. Trump’s name, however, did not appear on the super PAC’s list of expenditures, which were made public last year.

“Buckle up: The federal Jan. 6 indictment might be around the corner” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — Special counsel Jack Smith has been toiling away for months, calling witnesses before grand juries and litigating against claims of privilege in his investigation of twice-indicted Trump. Given the accelerated pace of his investigation, the inner-circle witnesses from whom Smith has obtained testimony and the expected state indictment in Georgia on a portion of the plot to overthrow the 2020 election, some experienced prosecutors, including former Justice Department lawyers, think Smith is likely to bring an indictment before Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani T. Willis pulls the trigger. Out of concern for controlling evidence and keeping witness testimony under wraps, federal prosecutors generally don’t like other proceedings to precede their own cases.

“New York is ordered by appeals court to redraw House map” via Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times — A New York appeals court ordered the state’s congressional map to be redrawn, siding with Democrats in a case that could give the party a fresh chance to tilt one of the nation’s most contested House battlegrounds leftward. Wading into a long-simmering legal dispute, the Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court said that the competitive, court-drawn districts put in place for last year’s Midterms had only been a temporary fix. They ordered the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission to promptly restart a process that would effectively give the Democrat-dominated State Legislature final say over the contours of New York’s 26 House seats for the remainder of the decade.

“Special Election gives Florida Democrats a shot at swing district” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — An upcoming Special Election for a House seat in Central Florida could be a major test for whether state Democrats can bounce back from the drubbing they took last year. The party is hoping to build on the Jacksonville mayoral election in May, when focusing on one race in terms of money and attention led to an upset victory. “It’d be an important morale boost to kind of piggyback off Jacksonville and it gives you momentum,” said Matt Isbell, a Democratic elections analyst who runs the MCIMaps website. “But if they lose it, and they lose it by a decent amount, then it’s going to be a big problem.”

“Rickey Mitchell leads June fundraising race for Miami-Dade Sheriff with $200K self-donation” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Mitchell led four other candidates vying to be the county’s first elected Sheriff in decades last month — thanks to a massive cash infusion from his own bank account. Mitchell, a lifelong Miamian who for 36 years has owned and operated a funeral home in the city, gave $200,000 to his campaign. He also received a $200 check from a retiree residing in Hialeah, his only other gain in June.

“Alexcia Cox raises $52K in first two weeks running for Palm Beach County State Attorney” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Cox collected more than $52,000 in her first two weeks running for Palm Beach County State Attorney. An overwhelming share of her gains came through personal checks of mostly three-figure sums. Cox, who currently serves as Deputy Chief Assistant to Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, announced her candidacy on June 15, two days after Aronberg confirmed he would not seek a fourth term.

“David Mulicka clears $80K in nine days in Lee County Commission bid” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lee County Republican Mulicka has raised $80,500 in the first nine days of his campaign for County Commission. “I’m very pleased with the outpouring of support from friends, community leaders and businesspeople,” he said. “Everybody has been extremely supportive.” Mulicka filed in June for the District 3 seat being vacated by Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli, who was first appointed in 2019. Republican Brian Farrar, Mulicka’s only declared opponent to date, also declared in June and raised $69,300 by comparison. Sandelli has notably endorsed Mulicka as his desired successor in the post. Mulicka has plenty of other allies in the local political world as well.





“DeSantis has hammered Joe Biden on rising prices. Now Florida is an inflation hot spot.” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — As he relentlessly accuses Biden and national Democrats of fueling rising costs and fiscal mismanagement, DeSantis is facing stubbornly high inflation in his own backyard. New data released this week show prices in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area jumped 9% in the 12 months that ended in April. In the Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater area, the inflation rate hit 7.3% in the year that ended in May. The national average now stands at 4%. The high cost of living in the Sunshine State opens up what DeSantis’ critics see as a key vulnerability for DeSantis, who is seeking the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination but has struggled for weeks to narrow a wide polling gap with the Republican Primary’s front-runner, Trump.

“Feud between DeSantis, Disney could have profound implications on corporate speech” via Douglas Soule of The Gainesville Sun — The friction between DeSantis and Disney could spark the nation’s next landmark free speech case. Suing him in federal court, the theme park giant alleges DeSantis took retaliatory action after it spoke out against one of his policies. In interviews, writings and at the podium, DeSantis has repeatedly connected the legislative crackdown on Disney with what he calls their “woke” criticism of his signature parents-rights law. But at other times and in his legal arguments, he said those efforts were focused on fairness, putting Disney on “a level playing field with every other business in Florida.”

“Another insurer is leaving Florida. How much is DeSantis to blame?” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis has signed more than 300 bills into law this year. They include measures that touched on a broad swath of issues, including abortion, immigration, transgender care, space exploration, the death penalty, college diversity programs, phosphogypsum in road construction, alimony, a law enforcement registry for people with disabilities, drag shows, affordable housing and election reforms. What wasn’t signed into law was a measure that might have prevented Farmers Insurance from announcing this week it was dropping tens of thousands of home, auto and umbrella policies in the state, following the lead earlier this year of insurers like United Property & Casualty.

“Citizens Insurance seeks 13% rate hike as Florida reinsurance renewals see 30%+ increase” via Brandon Girod of Pensacola News Journal — Over the past three years, Florida residents have flocked to state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. as they sought refuge from soaring home insurance rates. Citizens now finds itself in a precarious position as Florida’s largest insurance carrier. Now it seeks to “depopulate” and has asked the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIC) for a 13.3% rate increase. Citizens’ explosive growth is not only attributed to skyrocketing Florida home insurance rates but also an influx of new policyholders who have received non-renewal notices over the past year as four major property and casualty insurance companies have left the state, including Farmers Insurance’s most recent exodus.

“Is 20 too many? Florida Supreme Court orders study on reducing judicial circuits” via Gary White of The Ledger — A year after Florida expanded its network of appeals courts, creating a new seat in Lakeland, the state is considering subtraction for the league of trial courts that handle most civil and criminal cases. Carlos G. Muñiz, Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, issued an administrative order creating a committee to explore consolidations among the state’s 20 judicial circuits. In the order, Muñiz makes clear that would mean a reduction in number. Muñiz’s order responded to a suggestion from House Speaker Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican. In a letter dated June 15, Renner wrote that boundaries for the state’s local courts have not changed for decades “despite significant population and demographic changes during that time frame.”

“Florida has the highest inflation rate in the country. Here’s why” via Lianna Norman of the Northwest Florida Daily News — The soaring housing prices for Floridian renters and homeowners — driven by waves of people moving to Florida — is putting the state at the top of the list for highest inflation rates in the country. Last year, Florida became the fastest-growing state for the first time since the 1950s, with a population increase of almost 2% from July 2021 to July 2022. Interest rates in Florida have risen by about 3.44% since July 2021. Insurance providers are dropping the state or doubling and tripling prices for property insurance due to the state’s risky reputation when it comes to flooding and storm damage.

“Malaria cases in Florida have been spreading. What happened in the 20 years since the last local spread?” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Two more cases of locally acquired malaria in Florida’s Sarasota County would make the spread that started in May as extensive as the Palm Beach County cases 20 years ago. The eight cases that popped up in Palm Beach in 2003 marked the last time the country experienced the spread of locally acquired malaria. Despite a total of six cases in Southwest Florida and one emerging in Cameron County, Texas, the risk of someone getting malaria in the U.S. remains low. That said, the federal CDC has issued a health advisory related to malaria cases, and the Florida Department of Health recently issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory.

“Aspartame may cause cancer, global health body says” via Laura Reiley of The Washington Post — The WHO’s cancer research arm has labeled aspartame a “possible carcinogen,” casting new doubts on the safety of one of the world’s most common artificial sweeteners. The organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer said recent studies suggest that aspartame may be linked to a higher risk of liver cancer. But a different agency within the WHO said it would not change its guidance for how much aspartame can safely be consumed in a day, saying the substance was not shown to absorb into the bloodstream.

“No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says” via Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press — No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building. U.S. Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out, and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.

“Anthony Blinken meets China’s top diplomat as email hack roils ties anew” via Bloomberg — Secretary of State Blinken met China’s top foreign policy official as the two countries look to maintain dialogue even after ties were roiled anew by allegations that Chinese hackers had breached U.S. officials’ email accounts. Blinken raised the issue of Chinese hacking when he met Wang Yi in Jakarta, their second meeting in less than two months. The State Department declined to say whether he called out Wang over revelations in the last two days that hackers accessed email accounts at the State and Commerce Departments, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Microsoft Corp. said the latest breach was orchestrated by hackers based in China. Beijing dismissed the allegation.

“House votes to limit abortion access in the military, bowing to the right” via Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times — A divided House voted on Thursday to overturn a Pentagon policy guaranteeing abortion access to service members regardless of where they are stationed, imperiling passage of the annual defense bill as right-wing lawmakers rallied Republicans around their drive to load the measure with conservative policy dictates. The vote was 221 to 213 to attach the proposal to the bill. It was one of a series of controversial amendments that hard-right lawmakers demanded to be put on the floor as a condition for allowing the legislation to move forward.

“FDA approves first OTC birth control pill” via Lauren Clason of Roll Call — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved HRA Pharma’s progestin-only birth control medication Opill, making it the nation’s first over-the-counter birth control pill. “Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”

“Democrats unveil fresh effort to revive Equal Rights Amendment” via Hanna Trudo of The Hill — Two Democratic lawmakers are taking a novel legal path to attempt to add the 100-year-old Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the Constitution. Emboldened by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Cori Bush Thursday unveiled a measure intended to ensure that equal rights regardless of sex are guaranteed and durable in the United States. The joint resolution argues that the ERA has met all the ratification requirements to become the 28th Amendment to the Constitution, including being ratified by Congress and a majority of states, and simply needs to be certified by Colleen Shogan, the first female archivist in the country.

“U.S. House majority in play after weak GOP Midterm showing, recent court ruling” via The Associated Press — Rep. David Schweikert used to win his wealthy, suburban Phoenix congressional district by nearly 30 percentage points. Then Trump was elected President and his victories started shrinking. Schweikert, who won his last election by just 3,200 votes, is now among the top 2024 targets for Democrats, who sense better-than-expected odds of retaking the House majority they lost last year. After an anemic showing in the Midterms, Republicans have virtually no cushion in their quest to retain control of the House, which was made all the more complicated by a surprise U.S. Supreme Court decision last month that will likely bring two new safely Democratic districts. Democrats need to pick up just five seats to control the House.

“State launches full-scale investigation into FAU’s presidential search” via Scott Travis of the Orlando Sentinel — The state will launch a formal investigation into Florida Atlantic University’s presidential search, rejecting the university’s request to end the matter quickly and increasing speculation that the ultimate goal is to place a political ally of DeSantis into the role. The inspector general for the Board of Governors, the policymaking body for the state’s public universities, will conduct a formal investigation into “anomalies” in FAU’s presidential search, System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote in a letter to Brad Levine, who chairs the FAU search firm and Board of Trustees. “The investigation will be thorough, fair, and a determination will not be reached in haste,” Rodrigues wrote. “The search process will remain suspended until the conclusion of our investigation. We look forward to your continued cooperation and engagement in this matter.”

“Billionaire treated Suarez to $30K Grand Prix weekend. Miami says he’s paying it back” via Sarah Blaskey, Tess Riski and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Suarez watched the Miami Grand Prix from a star-packed viewing party as the personal guest of Florida’s wealthiest person, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin. Citadel has lobbyists registered in the city as the company pursues various Miami development projects, including a $1 billion Brickell tower. Florida ethics laws prohibit elected officials from taking expensive gifts — including valuable complimentary admissions — from anyone with business in front of their city. Citadel spokesperson Zia Ahmed told the Herald that Griffin gave Suarez and his wife, Gloria, tickets to the Formula One Paddock Club, where the billionaire hedge funder hosted a private viewing party for 50 of his friends. The exclusive trackside venue reportedly charged around $14,000 per person for general admission.

“Will Miami be forced to pay out in Joe Carollo case? It’s a multimillion-dollar legal question” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — The lawsuit filed against Miami Commissioner Carollo by two Little Havana businessmen claiming he targeted them after they supported a political foe hit so many speed bumps that it took more than five years just to get a jury seated. And now, six weeks after the stunning $63.5 million verdict against Carollo, William “Bill” Fuller and Martin Pinilla are once again petitioning the court, this time to amend the verdict on the very same issue the court denied the duo four years ago — that the city of Miami should be on the hook for a significant portion of the judgment. There is one obvious motivation for their latest legal gambit: Money.

“After ex-deputy Scot Peterson was acquitted, who now pays for his ‘exorbitant’ legal bills?” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward Sheriff’s Office will be asked to pay the six-figure legal fees of former deputy Peterson, the school resource officer who recently was acquitted of all charges for failing to confront the Parkland school shooter, his attorney said. Peterson’s attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, did not give the exact dollar amount for legal fees, which include the costs of subpoenas, visual aids for the jury and depositions for the lengthy case, but called the final six-figure amount “exorbitant.” Eiglarsh added, “Prosecutors should have thought about that before pursuing charges against an innocent man.” Peterson last month was found not guilty on all criminal charges of child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.

“Oops: Miami-Dade forgets to renew gas tax. Drivers get savings, county loses millions” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County administrators realized too late it needed to renew a local gas tax for another 30 years, a lapse that will cost the budget millions of dollars before the 6-cent levy kicks in again next year. An item up for a vote at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting renews the local gas tax that’s authorized under Florida law. Miami-Dade last authorized it 30 years ago when the tax was created, and state law has it expiring on Aug. 31. The county doesn’t plan to start collecting it again until Jan. 1, causing a four-month gap that will mean a 6-cent discount for consumers and a loss of about $18 million to county coffers.

“A single email sets off a needless inquisition in Fort Lauderdale” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — News travels fast, much too fast for Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steven Glassman. He publicly interrogated several city employees and had another ugly confrontation with a colleague in the unending drama over the city’s fractured relationship with Miami Beckham United, owners of the Inter Miami soccer team that plays home games at DRV PNK stadium. The city and team have been battling for a long time. Apparently not even the much-heralded arrival next weekend of Lionel Messi, widely considered the best soccer player on the planet, will soothe tensions.

“Retired Judge A. Leo Adderly dies at 84; he helped push for social justice, leaves legacy of public service in Miami” via Bea L. Hines of the Miami Herald — Adderly, a retired Miami-Dade County Court judge and member of one of Miami’s pioneer Black families, died July 4, at the University of Miami Medical center. He was 84. A quiet and unassuming man, Adderly once said that he knew from age 6 that he would be a lawyer. He knew, too, that he would have big boots to fill: His late uncle John Johnson was Miami’s second Black judge, appointed after the late Judge L.E. Thomas, Miami’s first Black judge, resigned in the late 1960s. Adderly was born in what was known then as Miami’s Colored Town or the Central Negro District.

“Disney CEO Bob Iger calls DeSantis’ sexualization claim ‘preposterous’” via Steven Lemongello of The Orlando Sentinel — Disney CEO Iger blasted DeSantis in some of the strongest statements he has made since the Florida government’s war with the entertainment giant began. Iger rejected DeSantis’ claims that the company sexualizes children, pushed back against a report that the battle with the Governor has led to lower theme park attendance, and condemned the Nazi group that demonstrated outside Walt Disney World. In the sit-down interview with CNBC the day after his contract was renewed at The Walt Disney Co. until 2026, Iger said DeSantis’ repeated allegation that Disney is “in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, just is preposterous and inaccurate.”

“County will discuss updated noise ordinances for unincorporated Brevard” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — For the first time in more than two decades, Brevard County will be reviewing its noise ordinances with some residents hoping for stronger rules over sound in their communities. The second look at noise comes as cities like Cocoa Beach, with heavy tourist draws to local bars and restaurants downtown, also crack down on what some residents feel is a nuisance. Tightening rules within the city limits of Cocoa Beach left others in unincorporated Brevard wanting stronger restrictions as well. Many in beachside Brevard County feel there is little or no recourse for addressing noise issues in their communities as the laws surrounding noise in the county have not been updated since 2001.

“Hillsborough budget plan tops $9 billion” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough County Commissioners will consider a $9.12 billion budget for the coming fiscal year, a more than $626 million jump in spending that includes relatively few new bells and whistles. Inflation, increased spending requests from constitutional officers and outside agencies plus salary and benefit adjustments for employees contributed to the 7.4% increase in the budget recommended by County Administrator Bonnie Wise. The proposed budget includes status quo tax rates for property owners who still will see increases in their tax bills Nov. 1 because of rising property assessments.

“Tampa Bay schools grapple with evolving rules on book removals” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County school officials won’t be banning any books this week. Neither will their counterparts in Hillsborough County. But the similarities end there as the neighboring school districts grapple with evolving state rules on book challenges. In Pinellas, a two-day review of 87 titles by the district’s Library Media Review Team ended without any of the books being rejected for use in the schools, according to one of the team members. The group determined which grade levels would be most appropriate for the books, most of which are new to the district. It flagged fewer than five of the high school-level books for further consideration of whether to use them for the annual Battle of the Books competition.

“Tampa, St. Pete score tens of millions in state funding for flooding and sea level rise” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A substantial slice of the $300 million set aside in Florida’s latest budget for resiliency is coming to the Tampa Bay area. DeSantis’ office on Thursday announced a list of 71 projects receiving money to combat flooding and sea level rise, 10 of which are located in Hillsborough and Pinellas. The two counties combined to receive nearly $60 million. “By prioritizing infrastructure investments and leveraging nature-based solutions, this plan aims to safeguard communities, foster economic vitality and build a resilient future for Florida,” Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks said in a statement. Tampa’s SoHo area will be one of the beneficiaries, with over $10 million coming its way for flooding relief. Tampa received the largest amount of any city in the Tampa Bay area with over $35 million in grants. Only the Miami area outranked Tampa Bay in money received, underscoring the danger both communities face as storms become more intense due to climate change.

“Citrus County Tourism Director’s job at risk over Cincinnati Zoo manatee project” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County’s Tourism Director faces dismissal after approving an advertising contract even though the County Commission voted against it. County Administrator Steve Howard placed John Pricher on administrative leave after Pricher refused to resign. Howard is recommending Pricher be fired. A July 17 administrative hearing will decide his fate. Pricher is accused of approving a $50,000 contract with Madden Media, the county’s tourism advertising agency, for a manatee education program at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. The County Commission in March voted 3-2 to not move forward with the contract.

“DeSantis awards $125.6 million to Pensacola, Escambia for infrastructure projects” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — DeSantis announced $187 million in grants for communities impacted by Hurricane Sally, including $70.1 million for Escambia County and $55.5 million for Pensacola. The grants were part of the newly renamed Florida Department of Commerce’s Rebuild Florida Program. The program uses grants with different focuses to fund local governments’ ability to strategically rebuild homes and harden infrastructure to prevent or mitigate losses from future disasters. “My administration has prioritized supporting businesses and communities impacted by hurricanes while they get back on their feet,” DeSantis said.

“Mayor Donna Deegan’s Neighborhoods Department appointee will need waiver to fill post” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Deegan will ask City Council to waive the requirement for the Neighborhoods Department director to have a four-year college degree when it votes on confirming former mayoral candidate Al Ferraro as head of that department. City ordinances say the director of the Neighborhoods Department must have at least a bachelor’s degree and five years of administrative or executive experience. Ferraro, a longtime small-business owner, does not have a bachelor’s degree. The director of the Neighborhoods Department is in charge of the neighborhood services office, housing and community development, municipal code compliance, environmental quality, mosquito control, animal control and protective services, and the office of City Link that fields questions and complaints from residents.

“‘Good visual’: Panama City Beach buys rip current simulator to help educate more people” via Nathan Cobb of The Panama City News-Herald — Local first responders hope a new “tool in the toolbox” will help protect beachgoers and prevent future drownings along the Gulf Coast. In a news conference on Wednesday, Daryl Paul, beach safety director for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, gave a demonstration of a rip current simulator that the department purchased to help educate more people on dangerous beach conditions. The simulator, which is a box just a couple of feet wide, uses pumps and Ping-Pong balls to show how water funnels through channels between sandbars and creates rip currents.

“Story behind the signs: County posts ‘please do not give’ signs to curb panhandling” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — In medians scattered around the city of Tallahassee and Leon County, drivers are seeing blue signs discouraging them from giving money to people standing in intersections. The signs are the latest step County Commissioners are taking to confront the issue of homelessness, which became more visible in the capital city during and after the pandemic. The signs are being posted as county staff works to develop a countywide ordinance that will make it illegal to hold “a sign or display advertisement in the median of a road for any reason.” “For your safety and theirs, please do not give to persons in the roadway,” the signs say. “Contribute to solutions.”

“Flags flying at half-staff in Tallahassee to honor Judge James Hankinson” via Cheryl McCloud of the Treasure Coast Newspapers — Flags at some Tallahassee locations are being flown at half-staff today out of respect for former Second Judicial Circuit Judge James “Jimmy” Hankinson. DeSantis ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Florida to be flown at half-staff on July 13 from sunrise to sunset at the Leon County Courthouse, the Tallahassee City Hall and the State Capitol. Hankinson died at the age of 70 on July 6 after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“So long, cigarette butts: Sarasota County bans smoking at public beaches and parks” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Smoking cigarettes and filtered cigars will be banned at all Sarasota County beaches and parks beginning Oct. 1. Sarasota County Commissioners agreed to impose the ban. The county will run an outreach campaign in August and September to tell the public about the new ban. In late April, Commissioners directed county staff to prepare an ordinance that would prohibit smoking at county-owned beaches and parks, and they passed the ordinance on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Mike Moran dissenting. Several Board members praised the ordinance, including Commissioner Neil Rainford, who said that nobody wants their kids to have to inhale secondhand smoke while playing at a park.

“Water taxis arrive in Bradenton. Here’s when service to Anna Maria Island is expected” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Two 50-foot catamarans have arrived in Cortez for the long-awaited water taxi service between downtown Bradenton and Anna Maria Island. The water taxi service is expected to launch this summer. “This has been a long time in the making for Manatee County,” Elliott Falcione, executive director of The Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a news release. Initially, the ferry service would start at the day dock along the Bradenton Riverwalk with stops at the Anna Maria Island Pier, the Bradenton Beach Pier and one of the boat ramps near Coquina Beach. Fares would be $8 for one-way trips or $10 for an all-day pass, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

“Michael Flynn paints a dark picture of America during speech in Venice” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Flynn offered a dark view of the state of the nation during a speech to GOP activists in Southwest Florida, saying America is “in the valley of the shadow of death” and declaring “we’re at war right here at home.” Trump’s first National Security Adviser, Flynn was deeply involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. An infamous meeting Flynn attended at the White House in late 2020 where Trump supporters discussed having the military seize voting machines has caught the attention of prosecutors conducting two different investigations into Trump’s efforts to fight the election results. Flynn has been accused of undermining American democracy.

“Democrats, it’s OK to talk about Hunter Biden” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — If you travel in predominantly Democratic circles and want to have a really trying day, write or publicly say something unflattering but true about Biden, a lament legible or audible beyond people who can be safely depended on to vote for him. Then brace for the furies.

Observe that it’s one thing for him to give steadfast support and unconditional love to his profoundly troubled son, but that it’s another for that son to attend a state dinner days after he had cut a deal with federal prosecutors on tax and gun charges.

You’ll be asked: What do Hunter Biden and diminished vim matter next to the menace of Trump and a Republican Party in his lawless, nihilistic thrall? That’s a fair question — to a point. But past that point, it’s dishonest and dangerous.

Dishonest because the question is often leveled at essentially Biden-friendly observers who have lavished, oh, 100 times as many words on Trump’s epic moral corruption as on Biden’s blind spots and missteps, creating zero impression of any equivalence.

Dangerous because it suggests that Americans can’t be trusted to behold politicians in their full complexity — and reality in all its messiness — and distinguish unideal from unconscionable, scattered flaws from through-and-through fraudulence. I don’t see how that’s consonant with the exaltation and preservation of democracy, in which it exhibits scant trust.

It’s necessary to have nuanced conversations about Biden’s and his administration’s mix of virtues and vices. If a big part of the horror of Trump is his estrangement from and perversion of truth, how is the proper or even strategic response to gild or cloak truth and declare it subservient to a desired political end?

“Colin Kaepernick leads Team Marx against DeSantis, gets sacked” via Stanley Kurtz of the National Review — In partnership with two of the most influential Marxists in America, Kaepernick has just published a book intended as a refutation of DeSantis’ January 2023 decision to reject the College Board’s pilot program in AP African American studies (APAAS). Kaepernick’s “Our History Has Always Been Contraband: In Defense of Black Studies” includes essays attacking how DeSantis, Trump, Christopher Rufo, I, and other conservatives treat U.S. history. The book also offers a collection of radical readings that Kaepernick would like the College Board to add to the APAAS curriculum — or would like to see students read on their own.

“Elon Musk did to Twitter what Trump did to America” via David French of The New York Times — If you spend much time online, you witnessed something remarkable last week. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched a competitor to Twitter called Threads, and the public response was unprecedented. As my colleague Mike Isaac detailed in The Times, Threads had 2 million users in its first two hours. Two hours later, it had 5 million users. The next day, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, said it had 30 million. Isaac wrote that Threads “appears to have taken the crown as the most rapidly downloaded app ever.” An independent tracker purports to show that the app is still adding about a million users per day.

“State interference in FAU presidential search unwarranted” via the Palm Beach Post editorial board — Well, that didn’t take long, did it? The ink had barely dried on Florida Atlantic University’s announcement of three qualified finalists for president when the higher education autocrats out of Tallahassee swooped in crying foul. Citing “anomalies” in, and “concerns” with the process, the chancellor of the State University System and the Florida Board of Governors shut down the search, a needless decision that will surely taint not only the way Florida’s colleges and universities conduct presidential searches but the state college and university system itself. It’s not like the FAU search committee did anything illegal. That wasn’t necessary for the authoritarians running the university system to halt the process.

