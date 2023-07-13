Ron DeSantis to return to New York, home of some of his worst single state polls

Florida’s Governor is heading back to New York next week for another fundraiser.

As first spotlighted by POLITICO’s Sally Goldenberg, Ron DeSantis will be in the affluent Suffolk County town of Southampton next Thursday for a $3,300 per person event.

DeSantis’ latest trip to the state to woo its donors comes even as polling shows he has little shot of winning the state’s Presidential Primary next year against Donald Trump, who seems to have favorite son status in the Empire State.

A survey conducted by Siena Research from June 20 to June 25 shows the former President is the choice of 61% of New York Republicans, against 34% for “someone else.”

The Florida Governor holds just a minority of those voters seeking a Trump alternative, at 31%. Extrapolated to the whole pool of Republicans, that means the Governor is backed by just 11% in the state, down by 50 points against Trump.

DeSantis’ showing, dismal though it is, is actually an improvement from the May administration of the same survey. That poll showed DeSantis at 9%.

The Governor is using New York City and its drag queens as a rhetorical target on the campaign trail, yet another sign his path to the Republican nomination isn’t counting on Empire State voters.

“You know, there was a thing, I think it was in New York City. Some of you may have seen it,” DeSantis said. “It was some type of demonstration and they had like these drag queens saying, the chant was, ‘We’re coming for your children.’”

“Let me tell you this, you know, like people, adults, you know, they do. It’s a free country, right? I mean, like, I kind of just, like, you know, mind my own business. But you start coming for our kids, we’ve got problems. And we are going to stand up for our kids,” he continued.

DeSantis has made trips to the New York City metropolitan area this year.

At a book tour stop, protesters and critics supportive of Trump greeted DeSantis in New York.

“Wait until ’28, Ron; wait until ’28,” one jeered.

DeSantis also addressed police officers at an outer borough catering hall in Staten Island. The former President lambasted DeSantis for poor attendance at an event later that day.

Meanwhile, former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has endorsed Trump, despite DeSantis campaigning with him last year.