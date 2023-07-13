Ron DeSantis to return to New York, home of some of his worst single state polls

Florida’s Governor is heading back to New York next week for another fundraiser.
As first spotlighted by POLITICO’s Sally Goldenberg, Ron DeSantis will be in the affluent Suffolk County town of Southampton next Thursday for a $3,300 per person event.
DeSantis’ latest trip to the state to woo its donors comes even as polling shows he has little shot of winning the state’s Presidential Primary next year against Donald Trump, who seems to have favorite son status in the Empire State.
A survey conducted by Siena Research from June 20 to June 25 shows the former President is the choice of 61% of New York Republicans, against 34% for “someone else.”
The Florida Governor holds just a minority of those voters seeking a Trump alternative, at 31%. Extrapolated to the whole pool of Republicans, that means the Governor is backed by just 11% in the state, down by 50 points against Trump.
DeSantis’ showing, dismal though it is, is actually an improvement from the May administration of the same survey. That poll showed DeSantis at 9%.
The Governor is using New York City and its drag queens as a rhetorical target on the campaign trail, yet another sign his path to the Republican nomination isn’t counting on Empire State voters.
“You know, there was a thing, I think it was in New York City. Some of you may have seen it,” DeSantis said. “It was some type of demonstration and they had like these drag queens saying, the chant was, ‘We’re coming for your children.’”
“Let me tell you this, you know, like people, adults, you know, they do. It’s a free country, right? I mean, like, I kind of just, like, you know, mind my own business. But you start coming for our kids, we’ve got problems. And we are going to stand up for our kids,” he continued.
DeSantis has made trips to the New York City metropolitan area this year.
At a book tour stop, protesters and critics supportive of Trump greeted DeSantis in New York.
“Wait until ’28, Ron; wait until ’28,” one jeered.
DeSantis also addressed police officers at an outer borough catering hall in Staten Island. The former President lambasted DeSantis for poor attendance at an event later that day.
Meanwhile, former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has endorsed Trump, despite DeSantis campaigning with him last year.
11 comments
Josh Green
July 13, 2023 at 10:10 am
Does it really stay “Restore Sanity” on the banner behind him?
LOL.
Tom
July 13, 2023 at 10:36 am
His sanity is long gone I’m afraid but you have to appreciate the irony of the sign either way 🙂
Dont Say FLA
July 13, 2023 at 1:04 pm
Rhonda and Mrs Rhonda bought their sanity up at the ReStore, over in the scratch and dent corner. The photo is of that purchase. It shows very surprised salespeople who couldn’t believe somebody actually bought that. They whispered amongst themselves, “that jar of sanity wasn’t just used. It was used up” and laughed about how much $$$ Florida taxpayers paid for that empty jar which had only even been placed there 28 months ago as a silly joke.
Dont Say FLA correction
July 13, 2023 at 1:37 pm
Correction: Sources have informed me the jar of sanity was not a jar but was instead a box.
It is the very box that Rhonda stands on for photo-ops such that he might appear as tall as people or, in some cases, appear taller than people.
People are saying Rhonda was quoted as “The box of sanity we acquired from the ReStore has not made us sane, but it does make us look tall, given appropriate photo cropping and the lack of attention given by the typically gullible American voter.”
Jay Smif
July 13, 2023 at 1:07 pm
Indeed it does, and elite Ivy-leage Pudgy Fascist Ron, who claims to hate “the elite” is going to the Hamptons to beg for scraps from the most elite of the elite to keep his imploding campaign together before he’s laughed out of the race for good.
Amazing.
Tom
July 13, 2023 at 10:38 am
The people of NY can’t stand him but he’ll go there begging for money from the rich. He’s a grifter of trumpian proportions.
Michael K
July 13, 2023 at 10:55 am
What a liar. He’s making stuff up. Such an idiot. Insult the people if New York but go and try to Hoover up some cash. Disgusting.
Dont Say FLA
July 13, 2023 at 11:23 am
Stupid Rhonda still doesn’t realize when drag queens are mocking him?
“Let me tell you this, you know, like people, adults, you know, they do. It’s a free country, right? I mean, like, I kind of just, like, you know, mind my own business.”
LOL @ Busybody Rhonda aka Stupid Rhonda
New York is a long way to go just to get beat up by drag queens yelling “Why are you punching yourself in the face, Rhonda” the whole time
Ming Jintao
July 13, 2023 at 12:34 pm
This crazy guy is gonna end up getting a lot of people killed with his stupid China rhetoric. You better gain control over guys like this or we gonna nuke your ass. We don’t want this kind of dysfunction in China so we will do whatever it takes. You stay in USA and exploit your own stupid people.
PeterH
July 13, 2023 at 12:36 pm
Republicans are eager to dump millions into the pockets of their top two loser candidates who will never win a National Election.
Eduardo Slaveen Salahuddin 👍
July 13, 2023 at 1:18 pm
Conservatism has brought untold destruction on the nation and its people for 40 years. Wars, economic crashes due to deregulation of finance and banking, Trumpism (domestic chaos and regression,” erosion of civil rights and liberties, sedition and domestic terrorism, right wing police states like Florida (complete with inhumane concentration camps..FLA doc), and most important of all plutocracy. Republicans are nothing more than lawyers for the rich.