July 15, 2023
‘Fox and Friends’ explains how Ron DeSantis lost the Iowa Dairy Queen caucus

A.G. GancarskiJuly 15, 20234min0

TRUMP DESANTIS
'There's so much exposure, we can see when you're fake and when you're real.'

There’s only one ice cream man in the GOP Presidential race, and that’s Donald Trump.

At least, that seems to be the case made on Saturday’s “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

The hosts contrasted Trump’s recent trip to a Dairy Queen in Iowa with a somewhat more low-key show up from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump was greeted by a crowded room of supporters in Council Bluffs July 7, where his trademark sense of humor created one of those “viral campaign moments,” per the chyron.

“Everybody wants a Blizzard,” Trump said. “What the hell is a Blizzard?”

Host Pete Hegseth described it as “Trump pops in, says to the counter ‘What’s a blizzard.'”

“Is he joking? Is he just playing it up? It created a moment. His connection with people in that moment: ‘Yeah, you get a Blizzard, you get a red spoon.’ And a lot of people have made points that viral moments are going to be important for other candidates that want to catch up to Trump in the Primary.”

“Well, Ron DeSantis, his team, thought it was a good idea to go into Iowa into a Dairy Queen,” Hegseth said. “Now there’s a video of this that we don’t have right now, we can’t share, but it was quite a contrast. Now, campaign consultants, they say ‘Donald Trump made a mistake. He doesn’t know what a Blizzard is. Get this man inside of a Dairy Queen so he can show that he knows what a Blizzard is. Except there’s nobody there.”

Hegseth noted that DeSantis was “asked some questions about Donald Trump and he says, ‘you know, you wait’, and then he goes into a long statement about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and then he’s asked about Tim Scott, and then awkwardly — he’s wearing a vest and his sleeves are rolled down. It feels like an attempt to do something he’s not good at.”

The other hosts concurred, with one describing the DeSantis show up as a “staged political event.”

Will Cain chimed in, saying that “showing up at Dairy Queen, doing that bit, is inauthentic.”

“I don’t know what’s authentic to Ron DeSantis,” Cain added. “I think we’re arriving at the place of post-inauthenticity, I hope, because there’s so much exposure, we can see when you’re fake and when you’re real.”

Hegseth agreed.

“It feels like DeSantis’ team is trying to say ‘come on, show everybody your interpersonal skills,'” he said. “Maybe that isn’t your strength.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Francis Suarez trumpets $13.6M fundraising, says he qualifies for presidential debate

