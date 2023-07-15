July 15, 2023
‘Cold as ICE’: Donald Trump steps up attacks on Ron DeSantis in wake of new polling

A.G. GancarskiJuly 15, 20233min1

Trump DeSantis
Polls, stoned canvassers, and discount fundraisers earned the former President's scrutiny.

Former President Donald Trump continues to blast Ron DeSantis on Truth Social.

“DeSanctimonious Polls are getting worse & worse as the public gets to know him,” Trump opined Friday. “The Democrats would have a field day with Ron. He’s cold as ICE, and only hurting the Republican Party. We have a 49 Point Lead, and should be getting even better than that!!!”

It’s unclear what polling Trump is referencing with his claim of a 49 point lead.

A New Hampshire poll released Friday only shows him leading DeSantis by 37 points, 48% to 11%, with Chris Christie at 10%.

Likewise, the Race to the White House polling average shows a closer race than Trump suggests, with Trump ahead 53% to 20%, 16 points shy of the former President’s claim.

Trump commented on other DeSantis-related issues Friday on Truth Social also, even as the Governor worked numerous events in Iowa.

The former President spotlighted a New York Post article on reduced prices, snarkily called a “DeSantis Discount,” for a DeSantis fundraiser in Southampton.

Trump also re-truthed a post by loyalist Jason Miller spotlighting an apparently “stoned” DeSantis door knocker, deployed as part of what the Washington Post calls a “$100 million field effort” full of paid canvassers.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 15, 2023 at 10:04 am

    Trump “has” a 49 point lead. He just needs pollsters to find it.

    Reply

