‘Cold as ICE’: Donald Trump steps up attacks on Ron DeSantis in wake of new polling

Former President Donald Trump continues to blast Ron DeSantis on Truth Social.

“DeSanctimonious Polls are getting worse & worse as the public gets to know him,” Trump opined Friday. “The Democrats would have a field day with Ron. He’s cold as ICE, and only hurting the Republican Party. We have a 49 Point Lead, and should be getting even better than that!!!”

It’s unclear what polling Trump is referencing with his claim of a 49 point lead.

A New Hampshire poll released Friday only shows him leading DeSantis by 37 points, 48% to 11%, with Chris Christie at 10%.

Likewise, the Race to the White House polling average shows a closer race than Trump suggests, with Trump ahead 53% to 20%, 16 points shy of the former President’s claim.

Trump commented on other DeSantis-related issues Friday on Truth Social also, even as the Governor worked numerous events in Iowa.

The former President spotlighted a New York Post article on reduced prices, snarkily called a “DeSantis Discount,” for a DeSantis fundraiser in Southampton.

Trump also re-truthed a post by loyalist Jason Miller spotlighting an apparently “stoned” DeSantis door knocker, deployed as part of what the Washington Post calls a “$100 million field effort” full of paid canvassers.