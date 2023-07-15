Ron DeSantis needles Joe Biden about ‘granddaughter in Arkansas’

Ron DeSantis is rolling out new attacks on President Joe Biden during his second day in Iowa this week.

In remarks at a Pizza Ranch in Winterset, the Republican Presidential candidate lampooned the President’s family situation, according to a reporter on hand for the meet and greet.

The Governor got what Wall Street Journal reporter John McCormick called “laughter and applause” for the question “Why don’t you pay more attention to your granddaughter In Arkansas?”

The Governor’s reference was to a child fathered by Hunter Biden out of wedlock, which rose into the public consciousness last month as Biden the Younger reached revised child support terms with the child’s mother, as reported by the Associated Press.

Like many Republicans, DeSantis has made Hunter Biden a recurrent refrain to his remarks, including earlier this week when he suggested the President’s son may be responsible for an illegal substance found in the White House.

“But was it Hunter’s? Does everyone think it’s Hunter’s cocaine? Whose cocaine was it?”

DeSantis has also zeroed in on Hunter Biden’s laptop recently, blaming former President Donald Trump for the story being downplayed during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign.

“I look back at the Hunter Biden censorship, which was a huge, huge deal to happen in the 2020 election, and yet those were Donald Trump’s own agencies that were colluding with Big Tech. I would never allow that to happen. I would fire those people immediately,” DeSantis said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”