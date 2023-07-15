July 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis needles Joe Biden about ‘granddaughter in Arkansas’
Is Ron DeSantis siding with the Saudis against Joe Biden?

A.G. GancarskiJuly 15, 20233min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Cold as ICE’: Donald Trump steps up attacks on Ron DeSantis in wake of new polling

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Fox and Friends’ explains how Ron DeSantis lost the Iowa Dairy Queen caucus

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Francis Suarez trumpets $13.6M fundraising, says he qualifies for presidential debate

DeSantis biden
'Why don’t you pay more attention to your granddaughter In Arkansas?'

Ron DeSantis is rolling out new attacks on President Joe Biden during his second day in Iowa this week.

In remarks at a Pizza Ranch in Winterset, the Republican Presidential candidate lampooned the President’s family situation, according to a reporter on hand for the meet and greet.

The Governor got what Wall Street Journal reporter John McCormick called “laughter and applause” for the question “Why don’t you pay more attention to your granddaughter In Arkansas?”

The Governor’s reference was to a child fathered by Hunter Biden out of wedlock, which rose into the public consciousness last month as Biden the Younger reached revised child support terms with the child’s mother, as reported by the Associated Press.

Like many Republicans, DeSantis has made Hunter Biden a recurrent refrain to his remarks, including earlier this week when he suggested the President’s son may be responsible for an illegal substance found in the White House.

“But was it Hunter’s? Does everyone think it’s Hunter’s cocaine? Whose cocaine was it?”

DeSantis has also zeroed in on Hunter Biden’s laptop recently, blaming former President Donald Trump for the story being downplayed during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign.

“I look back at the Hunter Biden censorship, which was a huge, huge deal to happen in the 2020 election, and yet those were Donald Trump’s own agencies that were colluding with Big Tech. I would never allow that to happen. I would fire those people immediately,” DeSantis said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Cold as ICE': Donald Trump steps up attacks on Ron DeSantis in wake of new polling

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 15, 2023 at 10:58 am

    Rhonda’s coming for Hunter’s children? No ways! People say, “Every accusation from a Magga is actually a confession.” I am getting more and more convinced it’s true.

    Reply

  • DeSantis has taking a page out of the Nazi playbook

    July 15, 2023 at 11:10 am

    does that mean we can start going after Casey for her failure to raise her children without bigotry? I mean come on man the guy can he’s so far behind in the polls he’ll never catch up.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories