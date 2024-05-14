Publix has now donated 100 million pounds of produce to families in need

Publix has now donated 100 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks, including nearly 52 million pounds to food banks in Florida.

It marks a milestone for the Lakeland-based grocer, which began purchasing produce from struggling farmers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to both help farmers make ends meet and to help provide fresh fruit and vegetables to families in need through food bank partners.

“As a grocery retailer, we can make our largest impact by helping feed our neighbors in need. Donating 100 million pounds of produce is an example of the difference Publix associates make year round,” Publix CEO Kevin Murphy said.

“I am proud of this innovative program and how we continue to find new ways to support the communities we serve, but our work is not done. We look forward to continuing to provide our food bank partners with produce throughout the year.”

The 51.6 million pounds donated in Florida went to seven food banks across the state, including:

— Feeding South Florida (8.9 million pounds).

— Feeding Northeast Florida (8.3 million pounds).

— Feeding Tampa Bay (7.9 million pounds).

— Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers (7.7 million pounds).

— Treasure Coast Food Bank (7.6 million pounds).

— Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida (5.6 million pounds).

— Second Harvest of the Big Bend (5.5 million pounds).

“Feeding America is deeply grateful for our partnership with Publix and for the generosity they continue to demonstrate,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said. “Their contribution of 100 million pounds of fresh produce makes a meaningful difference to people facing food insecurity. We look forward to continuing to work together in the movement to end hunger.”

The donated produce is just one way Publix works to make a difference in its operating area, which covers Florida and parts of the Southeast U.S.

The company has also launched its Good Together hunger alleviation campaign, which was formerly known as Feeding More Together. The program unites customers and associates twice a year to provide food to those facing food insecurity. The program also provides food from its stores that is beyond the sell-by date, but still safe for consumption.

During the company’s Fall Publix Serves Week, associates from Publix volunteer with organizations to assist individuals facing hunger.

Because of its contributions, Feeding America recognizes Publix as one of its Visionary Partners.

Publix employs more than 255,000 associates throughout its service area, with 1,376 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.