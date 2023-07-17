July 17, 2023
Ron DeSantis GOP nomination betting odds sink to 11%
Ron DeSantis in San Francisco. Screenshot via DeSantis For President.

The Governor lost 3 points since Saturday's bad news.

In the wake of stories casting doubt on the strategy and the resources of Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, odds that he will become the GOP nominee next year continue to lengthen.

As of this posting, DeSantis’ odds have plummeted to 11% on the Election Betting Odds site, which aggregates investor markets from BetfairSmarketsPredictIt and Polymarket.

Much of the recent decline came over the weekend. The Governor’s odds were a healthier 14% as recently as Saturday, July 15.

As DeSantis declines, former President Donald Trump’s odds continue to strengthen. He’s now at 69%, obviously in a prohibitive lead in the eyes of those investing in these Presidential Primary markets.

DeSantis has a little more than a 6-point lead over author and businessman Vivek G. Ramaswamy, who is now at 4.9% overall. Trump continues to speculate that Ramaswamy will overtake DeSantis in polls, and it seems a similar momentum may be prevailing among those playing these platforms.

Other names are further back: South Carolina’s Tim Scott and Nikki Haley are both above 2%; Chris Christie and Tucker Carlson are above 1%. Others are below 1%, including two non-candidates from Florida: Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

There is variance among the platforms aggregated here.

DeSantis is above 11% on the Smarkets platform, where he is holding at 12.82%, far below Trump’s 70%+ and still above Ramaswamy (4.17%).

On the PredictIt platform, a DeSantis ‘Yes’ share costs 18 cents currently, with a Trump ‘Yes’ at 60 cents and Ramaswamy at 11 cents.

A DeSantis ‘Yes’ share is at 16 cents on Polymarkets, meanwhile, with Ramaswamy at 11 cents and Trump at 65 cents.

On Betfair, DeSantis has 8.2:1 odds to win, against 1:11 odds to lose in the Primary race.

3 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 17, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    And Rhonda’s 11% is still overvalued by about tenfold.

    Reply

  • Short sell Ron

    July 17, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    If you have any stock in Ron’s campaign, strong advise on short sell. Emphasis on short.

    Reply

