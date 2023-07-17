July 17, 2023
Slingshot in the Governor’s Mansion? Ron DeSantis says son was inspired by David vs. Goliath.

A.G. Gancarski

CUFI DeSantis
'I'm glad he's asking me for that rather than a lot of other things.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is the first Governor to raise young children in the Governor’s Mansion in decades, and with that comes potentially problematic toys.

Among them: a slingshot for 5-year-old Mason, as he told the Christians United for Israel summit.

“Last Christmas, one of the things that he wanted more than anything else was a slingshot because he wanted to be like David fighting Goliath,” DeSantis said.

“First of all, I’m glad he’s asking me for that rather than a lot of other things. These kids are being indoctrinated. Thank God my kids are getting a good education on the right things,” DeSantis said.

The Governor did not say Monday if Mason got the slingshot, or how it’s been used thus far.

DeSantis also spoke to David’s underdog status in the anecdote, noting that if “betting odds” had existed at the time, “everybody in this room would have bet on Goliath.”

The Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis have spoken at length about the difficulties of raising children in the Governor’s Mansion, which of course is full of irreplaceable state history.

While this is the first time the slingshot story has been told, the First Couple has spoken at length about other potentially problematic playthings brought in by their children.

“The nice rugs that they have on the ground. If you have a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old, spill slime all over, it’s OK. If you move quickly, it doesn’t get embedded in there and never comes out,” Mrs. DeSantis contended during an event in South Carolina in April.

“But when you come and visit Tallahassee and we invite you all and you take a tour, look around because you will see slime and crayon marks because it is our way of leaving our ‘mark’ on the mansion after we leave,” Mrs. DeSantis added.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • Thomas Kaspar

    July 17, 2023 at 1:28 pm

    Any cocaine baggies ?

    Reply

    • Ocean Joe

      July 17, 2023 at 2:02 pm

      Did Don, Jr. visit?

      Reply

  • Alison

    July 17, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    So now he’s saying he raises his kids better than we do. KEEP ON DRILLING DEEPER YOU DUMB ASS

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 17, 2023 at 1:45 pm

    Why would Ron keep this important information under wraps for seven months before finally releasing it to the public, and at some churchy event? Could it be that the story is a total fabrication? LOL @ Lyin’ Rhonda!

    Reply

  • eva

    July 17, 2023 at 1:45 pm

