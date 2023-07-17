Ron DeSantis still says Western Wall prayer kept 2019 hurricane from hitting Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to claim that a prayer he offered at Israel’s Western Wall steered a hurricane away from Florida in 2019.

“We all were able to do some prayers at the Western Wall. And so you write the little note, you put it in the crevice there. And when I got back from doing that, I was asked by the media, what did you pray for? I said, ‘I pray that we don’t have any hurricanes this summer in Florida,'” DeSantis said at the Christians United for Israel summit.

“Well, fast forward a couple of months and we have a hurricane that developed in the Caribbean called Hurricane Dorian. And it was a Category 5, massive, massive hurricane barreling straight to the east coast of Florida,” DeSantis continued. “And when that path was there, there were some people that were snickering at me saying, well, that prayer must not have gone very far. And yet, within 48 hours, that storm took a 90 degree turn to the north and it did not hit the state of Florida. We were free and clear.”

DeSantis had made a similar claim earlier this year when he visited Israel.

“I’m chalking it up to the prayer I put in the Western Wall. People can offer whatever rationale they want,” he said at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.

The Governor also addressed red meat topics for the Judeo-Christian crowd, including the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement. He called it “a movement that focuses all of your ire at the only Jewish state in this world, at the exclusion of all these other things that are going wrong.”

“That is anti-Semitism and that is wrong,” DeSantis said.

The Governor also told the crowd that he was the first U.S. public official to “do public events” in Judea and Samaria during his 2019 trip under the auspices of Enterprise Florida.

DeSantis said those areas were “not occupied territory” and that “Israel has the strongest claim of right to Judea and Samaria.”