Ron DeSantis still says Western Wall prayer kept 2019 hurricane from hitting Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to claim that a prayer he offered at Israel’s Western Wall steered a hurricane away from Florida in 2019.
“We all were able to do some prayers at the Western Wall. And so you write the little note, you put it in the crevice there. And when I got back from doing that, I was asked by the media, what did you pray for? I said, ‘I pray that we don’t have any hurricanes this summer in Florida,'” DeSantis said at the Christians United for Israel summit.
“Well, fast forward a couple of months and we have a hurricane that developed in the Caribbean called Hurricane Dorian. And it was a Category 5, massive, massive hurricane barreling straight to the east coast of Florida,” DeSantis continued. “And when that path was there, there were some people that were snickering at me saying, well, that prayer must not have gone very far. And yet, within 48 hours, that storm took a 90 degree turn to the north and it did not hit the state of Florida. We were free and clear.”
DeSantis had made a similar claim earlier this year when he visited Israel.
“I’m chalking it up to the prayer I put in the Western Wall. People can offer whatever rationale they want,” he said at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.
The Governor also addressed red meat topics for the Judeo-Christian crowd, including the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement. He called it “a movement that focuses all of your ire at the only Jewish state in this world, at the exclusion of all these other things that are going wrong.”
“That is anti-Semitism and that is wrong,” DeSantis said.
The Governor also told the crowd that he was the first U.S. public official to “do public events” in Judea and Samaria during his 2019 trip under the auspices of Enterprise Florida.
DeSantis said those areas were “not occupied territory” and that “Israel has the strongest claim of right to Judea and Samaria.”
6 comments
Dont Say FLA
July 17, 2023 at 1:03 pm
Rhonda could have prayed for “no school shooting in Florida this year.” Given that Rhonda’s prayer is all powerful, clearly he did not pray to prevent school shootings in Florida this year or any year. Why not, Rhonda? Why not?
And why pray for, you know, just one year of hurricane prophylaxis? Because random chance might let it happen and then you can claim your prayer worked? YEP!
LOL @ Rhonda, thinking everybody’s as stupid as them
If all Rhonda has to do is write a prayer and shove it into that wall, why is he here in USA rather than in Israel writing a prayer about winning the GOP primary and shoving that into his… wall?
PeterH
July 17, 2023 at 1:13 pm
A statement without proof is a conspiracy theory.
Trumps Sharpie
July 17, 2023 at 1:14 pm
Can Ron prove it was his prayer and not Trump’s Sharpie that changed the course of the hurricane? I don’t think so!
TJC
July 17, 2023 at 1:15 pm
Between the claim to have offered the one and only prayer that saved Florida from a hurricane and the claim that “some people” were “snickering” at him as a hurricane approached, you have the perfect example of a man who is at once narcissistic and a victim of Godless snickerers. Poor Ron was being snickered at by “some people,” but he showed them who was God’s boy!
What a pitiful little man he has turned out to be.
Four Deaths on Rhondas Head
July 17, 2023 at 1:40 pm
Since Rhonda prayed away the hurricane, why didn’t he cancel evacuations and tell people not to bother with hurricane prep?
Four Floridians died preparing for the hurricane Rhonda “knew” was not coming to Florida because he had prayed for that.
Why leave everybody all in a panic, going up on ladders trying to plywood over the windows, when you know the hurricane is not coming?
Ron owns the four deaths that came about due to hurricane prep and evacuation. Their blood is on Rhonda’s hands. Rhonda might as well confess he let Floridians take needless risks and allowed four people to die just because Rhonda thought it would be funny.
eva
July 17, 2023 at 1:46 pm
My pay at least 1000/day. My co-worker says me! I’m really amazed because you really help people to have ideas how to earn money. Thank you for your ideas and I hope that you’ll achieve more and receive be-03 more blessings. I admire your Website I hope you will notice me & I hope I can also win your PayPal giveaway
.
.
Detail Here———————————————————>>> richearning1.blogspot.com