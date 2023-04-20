April 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis discuss ‘slime and crayons’ in the Governor’s Mansion

A.G. GancarskiApril 19, 20232min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Report: Early Primary states to start getting Ron DeSantis mail

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate passes bill aimed at wiping out ‘frivolous’ windshield lawsuits

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate passes bill banning socially conscious investments by state, sends to Gov. DeSantis

slime
'It is our way of leaving our 'mark' on the mansion after we leave.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis told a 600-person crowd at a Baptist church in Spartanburg that their legacy includes “slime and crayons.”

The First Couple was in Spartanburg for a Florida Blueprint event, when Mrs. DeSantis explained the unique difficulty of raising three small kids in the “museum” style Governor’s Mansion.

“Living in the Governor’s residence, it’s wonderful,” the First Lady said. “In one of the rooms you have this early 19th century French wallpaper, it’s, the dining room is very special. But our kids go running in there because they think it’s a giant color by numbers.”

The First Lady continued, describing the humorous scene.

“So it’s funny. So you see this guy (the Governor) running in with a magic eraser after him, which we have found that it doesn’t do any damage.It actually takes macaroni and cheese colored crayons off the walls,” Mrs. DeSantis said.

“But he’s also learned living in the governor’s residence, which is wonderful. The nice rugs that they have on the ground. If you have a six year old and a five year old, spill slime all over, it’s OK. If you move quickly, it doesn’t get embedded in there and never comes out,” Mrs. DeSantis contended.

“But when you come and visit Tallahassee and we invite you all and you take a tour, look around because you will see slime and crayon marks because it is our way of leaving our ‘mark’ on the mansion after we leave,” Mrs. DeSantis explained.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate passes bill aimed at wiping out ‘frivolous’ windshield lawsuits

nextReport: Early Primary states to start getting Ron DeSantis mail

One comment

  • Donald J Trump

    April 19, 2023 at 8:42 pm

    Vote for me. I’ll protect LGBT and abortion rights in Florida. I’ll send in the military if I have to.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories