DeSantis Watch tackles the Governor’s ‘taxpayer-funded’ travel

Florida’s Governor is on the campaign trail for the presidency and his critics are taking notice.

The DeSantis Watch group is the latest to bring up Ron DeSantis’ heavy travel schedule. Its new ad, called “Taxpayer-Funded,” depicts Floridians struggling in the Sunshine State while DeSantis jets from one early Primary state to the next.

The group says the spot “calls on him to stop using his constituents’ tax dollars to campaign for President and solve the real problems facing Floridians.”

The 30-second video asserts that while “Floridians struggle with an affordability crisis created by our Governor, Ron DeSantis collects his $141,000 taxpayer-funded salary, and uses the state’s taxpayer-funded private jet to travel the country to campaign for President instead of focusing on the real issues impacting the people he was elected to serve.”

“It’s time that the Governor showed up for his job just like the rest of us,” the narration continues.

While DeSantis Watch may say it’s time for the Governor to get off the campaign trail and come back to Florida full time, that doesn’t seem to be his plan.

During a press conference in South Carolina, DeSantis said he might get a “sublease” so he can spend more time chasing votes in the state’s Presidential Primary.

“Maybe my wife and I will get a little sublease somewhere and bring the kids and just kind of enjoy,” DeSantis said, promising that Palmetto State Republicans would see “a lot of us — or a lot of me, at least.”

He has made numerous trips to New Hampshire, including on Independence Day when he marched in parades. He also has pledged to visit all 99 counties in Iowa, following the campaign strategy of that state’s longtime Senator, Chuck Grassley.